Author Susan McLain’s New Book, "Sammie and Sue: The Rescue," is a Charming Tale Exploring the Special Bond a Young Girl Shares with Her Beloved Rescue Dog

Recent release “Sammie and Sue: The Rescue” from Covenant Books author Susan McLain is an adorable story that centers around Sue, a young girl, who meets her beloved puppy, Sammie. As their bond grows and the two become inseparable, McLain shows how their loving relationship is just like God’s love for all of his children.