Author Susan McLain’s New Book, "Sammie and Sue: The Rescue," is a Charming Tale Exploring the Special Bond a Young Girl Shares with Her Beloved Rescue Dog
Recent release “Sammie and Sue: The Rescue” from Covenant Books author Susan McLain is an adorable story that centers around Sue, a young girl, who meets her beloved puppy, Sammie. As their bond grows and the two become inseparable, McLain shows how their loving relationship is just like God’s love for all of his children.
Niceville, FL, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Susan McLain, a loving wife and mother who holds a passion for teaching children about Christ, has completed her new book, “Sammie and Sue: The Rescue”: a heartfelt story that explores the beautiful relationship between a young girl and her dog, exploring how their bond is just like God’s relationship with his children on Earth.
Born into a military family and raised in a small, patriotic town in Northwest Florida, author Susan McLain attended Florida State University and graduated with an art degree. Dreams of working at Disney World were put on hold as she met her husband, Mike, and they settled down in the same town she grew up in to raise their two beautiful daughters. Susan worked as an illustrator for several defense contractors, but the job she loved the most, after being a stay-at-home mom for years, was that of Children’s Director at a local church.
“‘Sammie and Sue: The Rescue’ is a touching short story about how little Sue met Sammie, the Australian shepherd puppy, for the first time,” writes McLain. “They loved each other the moment they met and rescued each other with their love. In the same way, God has love for us and rescued us by sending His Son, Jesus.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Susan McLain’s new book is a captivating tale that highlights the close love that humans and dogs can share, promising to resonate with readers of all ages who hold a passion for both animals and the Lord. With colorful artwork to help bring McLain’s story to life, “Sammie and Sue: The Rescue” is sure to delight young readers, inviting them to revisit this inspiring story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Sammie and Sue: The Rescue” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
