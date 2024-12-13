Author Jo Leach’s New Book “In Christ: Why Does It Matter?” is a Transformative and Enlightening Exploration That Delves Into the Heart of Faith and Salvation

Recent release “In Christ: Why Does It Matter?” from Covenant Books author Jo Leach is a faith-based read that examines the significance of salvation found in Christ. With a focus on love and obedience, Leach invites readers to explore the steps necessary to achieve salvation and the blessings that come from living in accordance with God’s Word.