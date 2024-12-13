Author Jo Leach’s New Book “In Christ: Why Does It Matter?” is a Transformative and Enlightening Exploration That Delves Into the Heart of Faith and Salvation
Recent release “In Christ: Why Does It Matter?” from Covenant Books author Jo Leach is a faith-based read that examines the significance of salvation found in Christ. With a focus on love and obedience, Leach invites readers to explore the steps necessary to achieve salvation and the blessings that come from living in accordance with God’s Word.
Cassville, MO, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jo Leach, a first-time author and a child of God who is devoted to rightly dividing the word of truth, has completed her new book, “In Christ: Why Does It Matter?”: a profound exploration of the foundations of faith, salvation, and the importance of obedience to God’s Word.
Author Jo Leach is involved in teaching Sunday morning and Wednesday night Bible school classes for children, serving at Higher Ground retreat, and helping lead a weekly women’s Bible study group. Currently, she resides in Cassville, Missouri, and enjoys spoiling her grandchildren and spending time with her family. In her spare time, she enjoys painting with acrylics.
“Salvation, among all other blessings, is found in Christ,” shares Jo. “How do we obtain that salvation and get in Christ? What must we do? Does water play a role in salvation?
“‘In Christ—Why Does It Matter?’ explores what God’s Word has to say about the role of water from the very beginning and how God has used it, all along, to save His people. Along with the foundation of faith, there are steps to being in Christ and rules to abide by along the path. There are consequences for not obeying the rules, but oh what wonderful blessings from doing as God has instructed and from being in Christ. God’s plan for salvation isn’t all about rules; it is all about love! Love will manifest as obedience to God.
“Won’t you take this journey, starting from the beginning with an open and honest heart and mind, and let the Word of God speak its truth to you?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jo Leach’s new book serves as an essential resource for anyone seeking to deepen their understanding of salvation and its implications for daily life.
Readers can purchase “In Christ: Why Does It Matter?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
