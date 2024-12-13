Author Jim Marlow’s New Book “Poor White Trash: From a Pauper to a Child of the King” is a Powerful Memoir Documenting the Author’s Life of Overcoming Adversity
Recent release “Poor White Trash: From a Pauper to a Child of the King” from Covenant Books author Jim Marlow is a compelling account that chronicles the struggles the author faced throughout his life and how, by the grace of God, he was able to rise above it all to live a life of fulfillment and gratitude.
Estill Springs, TN, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jim Marlow, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who is very active in his church, has completed his new book, “Poor White Trash: From a Pauper to a Child of the King”: a poignant memoir that follows the author from his humble and poor upbringing, learning how to survive and overcome life’s obstacles in order to create a better existence for himself.
In “Poor White Trash,” Jim documents his lifetime of struggles and triumphs, beginning with his beginnings in Tennessee, where his father left him and his mother penniless for another woman. At a very young age, Jim would have to learn how to survive in the cruel wilderness and learn how to feed himself. Despite growing up poor and hungry, Jim feels as if there is someone looking out for him and knows deep down that there is a better life out there that was his for the taking.
“I have heard so many men blame their current bad behavior on their past—how they were treated when they were a child, how mean people were to them, being raised in a single-parent home or by no parents at all, how they never got what they wanted, or how poor they were growing up,” shares Jim. “I am living proof that there is a God who wants better for us, and He sees us, no matter where we are and what we are going through. He can make us into so much more than what any parent or boss or situation could ever try to make us out to be. He can truly turn a pauper into a child of the King! What Satan tries to destroy, God can turn it around for our good.
“Satan tried so many times to destroy me, but my heavenly Father had plans for me. He called out to me, and I answered. I was not perfect. I am still a work in progress.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim Marlow’s new book is a profound testimony of the strength and resilience of the human spirit, revealing how the author made the most out of nothing in order to not only survive but thrive. Through sharing his story, Jim hopes to inspire readers who may be facing similar struggles in their own life, encouraging them to draw their strength from the Lord in order to find hope for a better future.
Readers can purchase “Poor White Trash: From a Pauper to a Child of the King” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
