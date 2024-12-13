Author Jim Marlow’s New Book “Poor White Trash: From a Pauper to a Child of the King” is a Powerful Memoir Documenting the Author’s Life of Overcoming Adversity

Recent release “Poor White Trash: From a Pauper to a Child of the King” from Covenant Books author Jim Marlow is a compelling account that chronicles the struggles the author faced throughout his life and how, by the grace of God, he was able to rise above it all to live a life of fulfillment and gratitude.