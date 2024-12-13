Author Donna Valiga’s New Book “Josh in a Jam” is a Captivating Story of a Young Boy Who Gets Caught Lying and Must Face the Consequences of His Actions
Recent release “Josh in a Jam” from Covenant Books author Donna Valiga is a charming story of a young boy who is excited to bring his dog to school to show off to all his friends. But when he begins lying about all the things his dog can do, he soon is confronted for his dishonesty and must confess to the truth.
Iowa City, IA, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Donna Valiga, a loving grandmother who lives in Iowa City, Iowa, and has been writing stories all throughout her life, has completed her new book, “Josh in a Jam”: a poignant and heartfelt tale that follows a young boy who decides to lie about his dog’s accomplishments in order to seem cooler to his friends.
“Josh, a shy first grader and the new kid at school, is delighted to have his pet dog, Charlie, with him on ‘Bring Your Pet to School’ day,” writes Valiga. “Unfortunately, he stretches the truth about Charlie’s adventures. Charlie’s actions help him gain friends, while Josh is forced to confront the cost of dishonesty.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Donna Valiga’s new book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Josh’s journey to discover why lying can be harmful. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Donna’s story to life, “Josh in a Jam” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them to discover the importance of always being honest.
Readers can purchase “Josh in a Jam” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Josh, a shy first grader and the new kid at school, is delighted to have his pet dog, Charlie, with him on ‘Bring Your Pet to School’ day,” writes Valiga. “Unfortunately, he stretches the truth about Charlie’s adventures. Charlie’s actions help him gain friends, while Josh is forced to confront the cost of dishonesty.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Donna Valiga’s new book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Josh’s journey to discover why lying can be harmful. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Donna’s story to life, “Josh in a Jam” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them to discover the importance of always being honest.
Readers can purchase “Josh in a Jam” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories