Author Donna Valiga’s New Book “Josh in a Jam” is a Captivating Story of a Young Boy Who Gets Caught Lying and Must Face the Consequences of His Actions

Recent release “Josh in a Jam” from Covenant Books author Donna Valiga is a charming story of a young boy who is excited to bring his dog to school to show off to all his friends. But when he begins lying about all the things his dog can do, he soon is confronted for his dishonesty and must confess to the truth.