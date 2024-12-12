Thomas Lenz, MD’s Newly Released “J.M.J.” is a Comprehensive Exploration of Theology, Science, and the Virtues of Natural Family Planning
“J.M.J.: Introduction to the Theology and Science of Natural Family Planning - The Truth, Beauty and Goodness of Natural Family Planning” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas Lenz, MD is an insightful and educational guide that blends faith-based principles with scientific understanding to promote the benefits of natural family planning.
Clayton, CA, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “J.M.J.: Introduction to the Theology and Science of Natural Family Planning - The Truth, Beauty and Goodness of Natural Family Planning”: an informative and encouraging resource for couples working toward building their family. “J.M.J.: Introduction to the Theology and Science of Natural Family Planning - The Truth, Beauty and Goodness of Natural Family Planning” is the creation of published author, Thomas Lenz, MD, a retired USAF lieutenant colonel and board-certified in family practice and emergency medicine. He currently volunteers at the Malta Free Clinic in Oakland, California.
He and his wife, Debbra, have been volunteer instructors with the Couple to Couple League for forty years and have taught over five hundred couples in the art of natural family planning.
They have been married to each other for fifty-two years and have six adult children and ten grandchildren. They are active parishioners at Our Lady Queen of All Saints Church in Concord, California.
Dr. Lenz shares, “This book provides an easy-to-read introduction to the theology and science of natural family planning. It provides a historic overview of the papal encyclicals regarding the traditional Catholic teaching against contraception. The church calls everyone to be holy and chaste. Chastity is simply saving sex for the holy sacrament of marriage between a man and a woman. The book uncovers all the harmful effects of artificial contraception and reveals the truth, beauty, and goodness of NFP. It focuses on the LA study sponsored by the US Department of Health, Education, and Welfare that demonstrated no surprise pregnancies over two years using the symptothermal method. The book provides color charts demonstrating the four main hormones of the female endocrine reproductive system and how each affects the temperature and mucus signs which determine the fertile and infertile times in a woman’s cycle. The is a must read for anyone confronted by the progressive, contraceptive-abortive mentality in our society.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Lenz, MD’s new book offers a well-rounded look at natural family planning by intertwining theological teachings, scientific research, and practical application.
Consumers can purchase “J.M.J.: Introduction to the Theology and Science of Natural Family Planning - The Truth, Beauty and Goodness of Natural Family Planning” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “J.M.J.: Introduction to the Theology and Science of Natural Family Planning - The Truth, Beauty and Goodness of Natural Family Planning”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
