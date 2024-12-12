Nancy Y. Harvey’s Newly Released “Righteousness NOW: Let’s Roll, America!” is a Passionate and Timely Call to Action
“Righteousness NOW: Let’s Roll, America!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy Y. Harvey is an inspiring and thought-provoking work that calls for Americans to embrace their divine heritage and take decisive action in preserving the Republic, drawing on faith, patriotism, and biblical principles.
Lexington, VA, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Righteousness NOW: Let’s Roll, America!”: a stirring and motivational call for change. “Righteousness NOW: Let’s Roll, America!” is the creation of published author, Nancy Y. Harvey, a dedicate mother of three adult children who earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration/marketing from Radford University.
Harvey shares, “Let’s roll—words that will be forever etched in our memory were spoken by Todd Beamer, a passenger on Flight 93, on September 11, 2001. As the cell phones continued to ring, these brave men and women were all piecing together the horrific events of that early morning and made a deliberate decision to take back the plane. Their efforts to stop evil were quite clear in their minds, and their swift and determined action is what WE THE PEOPLE MUST DO NOW! Are we going to fight for our great Republic or surrender in silence?
Divine Providence is the architect of this great Republic. America’s foundation was established from the Holy Bible, the greatest book ever written. We must return and embrace our Godly heritage from whence we came. This is not a time for half measures but a call to action. Let’s roll, America!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Y. Harvey’s new book is an urgent message encouraging Americans to defend their nation’s core values by realigning with biblical principles and embracing a renewed sense of faith and determination.
Consumers can purchase “Righteousness NOW: Let’s Roll, America!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Righteousness NOW: Let’s Roll, America!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
