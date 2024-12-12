Rebecca Puckett’s Newly Released “Teach Me To Pray: A Beginner’s Guide to Self Prayer” is a Simple and Empowering Guide for Young Learners
“Teach Me To Pray: A Beginner’s Guide to Self Prayer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebecca Puckett is an accessible and thoughtful resource for children and parents, offering a practical introduction to the practice of prayer and nurturing a personal relationship with God.
New York, NY, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Teach Me To Pray: A Beginner’s Guide to Self Prayer”, an engaging and heartwarming guide designed to introduce children to the importance of prayer and how to create a meaningful connection with God, is the creation of published author, Rebecca Puckett.
Puckett shares, “What better time to start than now?
Looking to teach your child how to pray? Here is a beginner’s prayer guide that shows praying isn’t about fancy words, but the talk and relationship created with their Father in Heaven. Children can make the prayer specific to their situation and the emotion related to it. Each prayer has a notes section with a Bible verse that correlates to discuss with your child. Enjoy watching your child’s relationship with our Lord grow over time.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca Puckett’s new book provides parents and caregivers with a valuable tool to foster children’s spiritual growth, helping them understand the essence of prayer as a personal conversation with God.
Consumers can purchase “Teach Me To Pray: A Beginner’s Guide to Self Prayer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Teach Me To Pray: A Beginner’s Guide to Self Prayer”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
