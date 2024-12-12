Rebecca Puckett’s Newly Released “Teach Me To Pray: A Beginner’s Guide to Self Prayer” is a Simple and Empowering Guide for Young Learners

“Teach Me To Pray: A Beginner’s Guide to Self Prayer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebecca Puckett is an accessible and thoughtful resource for children and parents, offering a practical introduction to the practice of prayer and nurturing a personal relationship with God.