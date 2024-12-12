Mrs. Rachel and Mr. William Mitlo’s Newly Released “NILESARONI: A Courageous Journey” is a Heartfelt Exploration of Love and Resilience
“NILESARONI: A Courageous Journey” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Mrs. Rachel and Mr. William Mitlo is an inspiring children’s book that tackles the emotional challenges of facing a pet’s illness while celebrating the bonds of friendship and family.
Mars, PA, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “NILESARONI: A Courageous Journey”: a poignant tale that highlights the journey of two children, Luna and Lucas, as they navigate the challenges of their beloved dog Niles’ cancer diagnosis. “NILESARONI: A Courageous Journey” is the creation of published authors, Mrs. Rachel and Mr. William Mitlo, a husband-and-wife duo, navigating life’s ups and downs. Both Will and Rachel were born and raised in Western Pennsylvania. They currently reside in the greater Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, area with their recently adopted pup, Oliver. Despite being almost complete opposites, they share a common love of dogs. They rescued their first fur baby, Niles, nine years ago as they wanted to provide a loving forever home.
Combining Will’s twenty years of experience as an elementary school teacher and Rachel’s twenty years of experience as a business professional, the duo embarked on a new creative journey of writing. NILESARONI: A Courageous Journey is their first children’s book based on true events.
Mrs. Rachel and Mr. William Mitlo share, “Luna and Lucas could not wait to get off the school bus to see their best friend, Niles. This day would be different from other days, and their world suddenly changed. After hearing of their best friend’s cancer diagnosis, Luna and Lucas are confused, sad, and scared—they just want things to stay as they were. What would you do? How would you react? How would you make the most of the time you have together? These were tough questions Luna and Lucas were faced with.
The family came up with a plan to build lasting memories filled with love, adventure, and compassion while caring for their four-legged family member. Through this journey, Luna and Lucas learn what it is like to be brave and find the courage to keep moving forward through this difficult time.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mrs. Rachel and Mr. William Mitlo’s new book offers a touching narrative that encourages readers to cherish their loved ones and embrace the moments that matter most.
Consumers can purchase “NILESARONI: A Courageous Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “NILESARONI: A Courageous Journey”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
