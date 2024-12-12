Claudia Martin’s Newly Released “My Guardian Angel” is an Inspiring Children’s Story About the Role of Guardian Angels in Our Lives
“My Guardian Angel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Claudia Martin is a tender and faith-filled children’s book that introduces young readers to the concept of guardian angels, emphasizing their loving presence and guidance throughout one's life.
Wareham, MA, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “My Guardian Angel”: a delightful and spiritually enriching children’s story. “My Guardian Angel” is the creation of published author, Claudia Martin, who started her writing career as a local news journalist in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master of science degree in regulatory affairs. She is currently studying the Shroud of Turin at the Pontifical University Regina Apostolorum. During her career, she has worked in both for nonprofit and business sectors. She has also been a volunteer teaching religious education to first graders as well as a volunteer for a local wildlife sanctuary. She was born in Maine and has spent most of her life in Massachusetts. She is a widow and is currently working as a missionary to the Eucharist.
Martin shares, “Did you know that God chose you to be born, and before you were born, He sent you a very special gift to be with you for your entire life? This gift from God is your own guardian angel who is with you all the time and right now. Your guardian angel is an extremely special gift demonstrating God’s great love for you. This story will introduce you to who your guardian angel is and what are some of the special things they do for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Claudia Martin’s new book is a beautiful invitation for children to explore their faith and embrace the comforting knowledge of God’s protective love.
Consumers can purchase “My Guardian Angel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Guardian Angel”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
