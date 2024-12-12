J.L. Foster’s Newly Released “Since You’ve Been Gone...” is a Heartfelt Story of Love, Loss, and Hope
“Since You’ve Been Gone...” from Christian Faith Publishing author J.L. Foster is a tender and emotional tale that explores themes of grief, love, and the enduring connection between loved ones, even after they’re gone.
Elkhorn, NE, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Since You’ve Been Gone...”: a deeply moving story about coping with loss and finding comfort in the belief that loved ones are never truly far away. “Since You’ve Been Gone...” is the creation of published author, J.L. Foster, a dedicated husband and father who graduated from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and from the University of Nebraska Medical Center with a doctorate in physical therapy.
Foster shares, “Everyone has lost someone special in their life. This book is to remind you that if you believe, they’re never truly gone.
Missing her dad, a little girl writes a letter to him, telling him about her life since he’s been gone. She tells him about the good days, bad days, and the struggle of missing him. Her dad responds with his own letter, letting her know that even though she can’t see or hear him, he’s never too far away.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J.L. Foster’s new book offers readers a heartfelt exploration of grief, the healing process, and the power of believing in an unbreakable bond between loved ones, even in their absence.
Consumers can purchase “Since You’ve Been Gone...” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Since You’ve Been Gone...”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
