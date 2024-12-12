Victoria Stith’s Newly Released “My Help Cometh” is a Courageous and Redemptive Personal Testimony of Faith and Transformation

“My Help Cometh” from Christian Faith Publishing author Victoria Stith is a deeply personal account of overcoming adversity, including a dysfunctional relationship and struggles with addiction, through the power of God's grace and mercy. This book explores themes of redemption, resilience, and the transformative power of faith.