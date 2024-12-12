Victoria Stith’s Newly Released “My Help Cometh” is a Courageous and Redemptive Personal Testimony of Faith and Transformation
“My Help Cometh” from Christian Faith Publishing author Victoria Stith is a deeply personal account of overcoming adversity, including a dysfunctional relationship and struggles with addiction, through the power of God's grace and mercy. This book explores themes of redemption, resilience, and the transformative power of faith.
Brooklyn, NY, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “My Help Cometh”, a heartfelt and honest memoir, is the creation of published author, Victoria Stith.
Stith shares, “As an award-winning writer on God’s team, he’s given me the opportunity to jump into faith and courage with the encouragement of family and friends to tell my story.
In My Help Cometh, I come clean, telling all about a “me” who wasn’t always so nice.
In My Help Cometh, I reflect on being a woman who didn’t play by the rules. It was my rules that led me down a path of eighteen years in a dysfunctional relationship, along with drugs and alcohol.
In My Help Cometh, I share the experience of God stepping in and rescuing me. He wasn’t done with me. Because of God’s grace and mercy, I’m still here.
Thank you to all who have read my first book, Who Am I, Am I—A Journal of My Thoughts, Issues, and Opinions. Without you, I’m just another ship on a lonely ocean, passing on a dark sea.
Thank you, always and forevermore,
Victoria Stith”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Victoria Stith’s new book offers a powerful and inspiring story of redemption and God's unfailing love, making it a valuable resource for anyone facing personal challenges or seeking spiritual encouragement.
Consumers can purchase “My Help Cometh” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Help Cometh”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
