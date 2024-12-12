Christian Hill’s Newly Released “A Christmas Angel” is a Heartwarming Tale of Faith and Transformation
“A Christmas Angel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christian Hill is a touching holiday story that explores themes of belief, hope, and the spirit of Christmas through the eyes of a young boy facing change.
Walls, MS, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Christmas Angel”, a poignant Christmas story that captures the essence of faith and the magic of the holiday season, is the creation of published author, Christian Hill.
Hill shares, “1958. A simpler time. But for seven year old Bobby Hall, life is no longer simple. Things he had come to believe in, things he took for granted, have changed because of a family move. Struggling as he tries to understand what has happened, he meets an old bum.
Come along with Bobby, and discover what happens next. It’s a Christmas tale that will touch your heart.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christian Hill’s new book invites readers to reflect on the true meaning of Christmas and the power of human connection.
Consumers can purchase “A Christmas Angel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Christmas Angel”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hill shares, “1958. A simpler time. But for seven year old Bobby Hall, life is no longer simple. Things he had come to believe in, things he took for granted, have changed because of a family move. Struggling as he tries to understand what has happened, he meets an old bum.
Come along with Bobby, and discover what happens next. It’s a Christmas tale that will touch your heart.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christian Hill’s new book invites readers to reflect on the true meaning of Christmas and the power of human connection.
Consumers can purchase “A Christmas Angel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Christmas Angel”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories