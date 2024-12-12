Jhana Chambers’s Newly Released “Pour Out the Rain” is a Heartfelt and Faith-Filled Children’s Story of Love, Loss, and Hope
“Pour Out the Rain” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jhana Chambers is an emotionally rich children’s tale that explores themes of love, faith, and resilience in the face of tragedy, offering comfort and understanding to young readers.
Forth Worth, TX, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Pour Out the Rain”: a touching and inspirational children’s tale that guides readers through themes of love, loss, and resilience. “Pour Out the Rain” is the creation of published author, Jhana Chambers, who was born in Junction City, Kansas. She was raised as a military dependent. Her favorite duty station was Bamberg, Germany, where she met the love of her life, Andre Chambers. She graduated from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Austin, Texas, in 2011 with honors. She married her husband Andre in June 2012.
Jhana successfully worked as a chef until a car accident forced a career change. She earned her bachelor’s degree in the science of nutrition and her master’s degree in health education. When she’s not working or vacationing with her husband, she is helping others live a healthier lifestyle as a nutritionist, health educator, and health and wellness consultant. Pour Out the Rain is her first published book, and she continues to work on other projects that she hopes will be a blessing to the world.
Chambers shares, “Pour Out the Rain takes children into a fairytale world. Prince Jaymes and Princess Imanee are two strangers who both enjoy nature. One day, their paths cross, and love starts to brew. They begin their life together, then suddenly, tragedy takes place. With the knowledge of the power of prayer, one finds hope and strength through tragedy. Their faith and trust in God and love for each other never fades. This book was written to bring comfort and understanding to children that have lost a parent.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jhana Chambers’s new book offers a touching story that teaches children about faith, love, and the strength to endure life’s hardest moments through prayer and trust in God.
Consumers can purchase “Pour Out the Rain” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pour Out the Rain”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
