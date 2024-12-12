Christina Yeanacopolis’s Newly Released “Daphne’s Faith” is a Heartwarming Children’s Narrative
“Daphne’s Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christina Yeanacopolis is touching story about a beloved dog who gets lost and finds her way home with the help of Jesus, highlighting themes of faith, trust, and the ever-present love of Christ.
Myrtle Beach, SC, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Daphne’s Faith”: a heartfelt children’s story that blends the love of a pet with the guidance and protection of Jesus Christ. “Daphne’s Faith” is the creation of published author, Christina Yeanacopolis.
Yeanacopolis shares, “Daphne was a very kind soul and young at heart. She was a puppy in a dog’s body. She loved everyone as long as she knew you. If not, she would be afraid of you. Daphne would bark at strangers and then run behind me. She was funny like that.
Her personality was very kind, gentle, and sweet. She never would hurt anyone.
Daphne was just an honest, sweet, baby, who never grew up.
Daphne’s Faith is about a dog who gets lost in the darkness. Jesus the Christ finds her in that darkness. Jesus the Christ helps her find her way home by guiding her and being right by her side. This book shows children their worth in Jesus the Christ and how they will always have Him by their side, even in their darkness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christina Yeanacopolis’s new book invites children to understand their inherent value in Christ and encourages them to trust Him, especially when they feel lost.
Consumers can purchase “Daphne’s Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Daphne’s Faith”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
