Phyllis Wells Hovey’s Newly Released “The Journey into the Glory and Presence of God: Awakening the Bride” Inspires Spiritual Revival and Intimacy with God
“The Journey into the Glory and Presence of God: Awakening the Bride” from Christian Faith Publishing author Phyllis Wells Hovey is a stirring call to believers to deepen their relationship with God, embrace spiritual awakening, and prepare for the coming revival.
Baldwin, IA, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Journey into the Glory and Presence of God: Awakening the Bride”, an inspirational guide for readers seeking a closer, more profound relationship with God, is the creation of published author, Phyllis Wells Hovey.
“In this hour, men and women shall access the impossible. In this hour, creative miracles shall be manifest. In this hour, even that which was seen in Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, and the book of Acts shall be made manifest. God is raising up an army of people that believe Him for the impossible and are seeing it.”
—Rodney Howard-Browne
Phyllis Wells Hovey was ordained through Joan Hunter Ministries in Tomball, Texas. She is the current minister of Life-Light Ministries, a ministry that promotes Isaiah 60:1-2, the Awakening of the Church, revival, and sharing the agape love of the Lord to a hurting world, and the true unity that is only found in the person of Jesus Christ. Member of the Iowa Apostolic Prayer Network, IAPN.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phyllis Wells Hovey’s new book is a call to action for the Church to rise in unity, faith, and love as the true Bride of Christ, preparing hearts for an era of renewal.
Consumers can purchase “The Journey into the Glory and Presence of God: Awakening the Bride” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Journey into the Glory and Presence of God: Awakening the Bride”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
