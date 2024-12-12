Phyllis Wells Hovey’s Newly Released “The Journey into the Glory and Presence of God: Awakening the Bride” Inspires Spiritual Revival and Intimacy with God

“The Journey into the Glory and Presence of God: Awakening the Bride” from Christian Faith Publishing author Phyllis Wells Hovey is a stirring call to believers to deepen their relationship with God, embrace spiritual awakening, and prepare for the coming revival.