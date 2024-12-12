Mark D. Michael’s Newly Released “We Walk by Faith: How to Believe God to Meet All Your Needs” is an Insightful Guide to Strengthening Faith
“We Walk by Faith: How to Believe God to Meet All Your Needs” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark D. Michael is a comprehensive exploration of faith’s role in meeting life’s needs, offering readers a step-by-step approach to deepening their trust in God.
Union Springs, AL, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “We Walk by Faith: How to Believe God to Meet All Your Needs”: an empowering resource for cultivating a faith-filled life. “We Walk by Faith: How to Believe God to Meet All Your Needs” is the creation of published author, Mark D. Michael, a prison chaplain and writer. He has served God through Christian pastoral ministry for over thirty years. He holds a doctorate of ministry degree from United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio. He is currently a correctional chaplain with the Alabama Department of Corrections. Mark lives with his wife, Sandra, in Union Springs, Alabama.
Michael shares, “In today’s modern society every believer needs to be firmly established in faith. We Walk by Faith is a systematic teaching on the biblical principles of faith. There is what is called the measure of faith, which the scriptures teach that God has endowed upon every believer. The measure of faith is often referred to as believing faith. Romans 12:3 says, ”God has given to every man, the measure of faith.” But believing faith is not the faith that pleases God. Believing faith is just where you begin your journey. Your faith is susceptible to increase. Paul tells the Thessalonians, “Your faith grows exceedingly” (2 Thessalonians 1:3). We can easily see that all faith is not on the same level. Jesus declared to one man, “I have not found so great faith in all Israel” (Matthew 8:10). In order for your faith to be the kind of faith that pleases God, you will have to learn the biblical principles of faith. Mark Michael takes us through the scriptures, teaching us how to walk by faith and showing us how to receive from God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark D. Michael’s new book is an insightful exploration of scriptural faith, designed to empower readers in their walk with God.
Consumers can purchase “We Walk by Faith: How to Believe God to Meet All Your Needs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "We Walk by Faith: How to Believe God to Meet All Your Needs", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
