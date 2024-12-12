Cynthia Adams Harrison and Jake Harrison’s Newly Released “Have I Told You How Much I Love You Today?” is a Heartwarming Celebration of Love and Connection
“Have I Told You How Much I Love You Today?” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Cynthia Adams Harrison and Jake Harrison is a tender and creative exploration of expressing love, inspired by a cherished mother-son tradition that has spanned nearly two decades.
South Hamilton, MA, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Have I Told You How Much I Love You Today?”: a heartwarming book that encourages readers to find creative and meaningful ways to express their love to those who matter most. “Have I Told You How Much I Love You Today?” is the creation of published authors, Cynthia Adams Harrison and Jake Harrison.
Cindy and Jake are mother and son! Cindy is a licensed independent clinical social worker with a doctorate in sport psychology from Boston University, and Jake graduated from Boston College in May of 2023 with a major in finance.
Cynthia Adams Harrison and Jake Harrison share, “There is probably nothing more important than sharing our love with someone else. Finding words can feel awkward and difficult at times. Many years ago, while driving in our car, I innocently asked my son, Jake, “Have I told you how much I love you today?”
He was three or four. He replied, “No, Momma, you haven’t.”
I wanted to express something really big to capture my feelings and my love, so I thought about how I could express my endless love for him. I replied, “Well then, I love you more than all the grains of sand on all the beaches and in all of the oceans around the world that ever were or will ever be…”
And then it all began with him answering me, “And, Momma, I love you more than all the blades of grass all over the world that ever were or will ever be…”
We have been playing this wonderful game for over nineteen years. It is our hope that others will join us, parents, grandparents, sisters, brothers, friends, and anyone who wishes to share their love with someone else. Maybe if it’s fun, thoughtful, and creative, it will be easier and happen more often, and hearts will be full!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cynthia Adams Harrison and Jake Harrison’s new book is a charming testament to the power of love and the importance of sharing it openly. With its engaging narrative and beautiful illustrations, this book offers a delightful way for readers to celebrate and nurture their most treasured relationships.
Consumers can purchase “Have I Told You How Much I Love You Today?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Have I Told You How Much I Love You Today?”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Cindy and Jake are mother and son! Cindy is a licensed independent clinical social worker with a doctorate in sport psychology from Boston University, and Jake graduated from Boston College in May of 2023 with a major in finance.
Cynthia Adams Harrison and Jake Harrison share, “There is probably nothing more important than sharing our love with someone else. Finding words can feel awkward and difficult at times. Many years ago, while driving in our car, I innocently asked my son, Jake, “Have I told you how much I love you today?”
He was three or four. He replied, “No, Momma, you haven’t.”
I wanted to express something really big to capture my feelings and my love, so I thought about how I could express my endless love for him. I replied, “Well then, I love you more than all the grains of sand on all the beaches and in all of the oceans around the world that ever were or will ever be…”
And then it all began with him answering me, “And, Momma, I love you more than all the blades of grass all over the world that ever were or will ever be…”
We have been playing this wonderful game for over nineteen years. It is our hope that others will join us, parents, grandparents, sisters, brothers, friends, and anyone who wishes to share their love with someone else. Maybe if it’s fun, thoughtful, and creative, it will be easier and happen more often, and hearts will be full!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cynthia Adams Harrison and Jake Harrison’s new book is a charming testament to the power of love and the importance of sharing it openly. With its engaging narrative and beautiful illustrations, this book offers a delightful way for readers to celebrate and nurture their most treasured relationships.
Consumers can purchase “Have I Told You How Much I Love You Today?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Have I Told You How Much I Love You Today?”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories