Jason Laverman’s Newly Released “Coming to Know the Lord Jesus Christ” is a Powerful and Deeply Reflective Journey of Faith and Spiritual Awakening
“Coming to Know the Lord Jesus Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jason Laverman is a heartfelt narrative that explores the author’s personal spiritual journey, offering insight into the profound transformation that comes with truly knowing Jesus. The book focuses on themes of faith, self-examination, and living a Christ-centered life.
Hills, IA, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Coming to Know the Lord Jesus Christ”: n inspiring and thought-provoking account of one man’s journey to develop a genuine and intimate relationship with Jesus Christ. “Coming to Know the Lord Jesus Christ” is the creation of published author, Jason Laverman, a dedicated husband and father who graduated as a construction technician from Iowa Central Community College.
Laverman shares, “This is the story of my journey in coming to know the Lord Jesus Christ. I grew up in an area where most people called themselves Christians. I always considered myself to be a Christian too. Sure, I looked like most people in this world, and yes, some guest speakers had some powerful Christian testimonies to which I could not relate. John 3:16 says that one just has to believe in Jesus. I believed in Jesus, so I thought those people must just be the really good Christians.
Later on in life, I’d become quite grateful. I was very grateful for my first child. These things spurred me on to seek Jesus more diligently. It was time to become a better Christian, so I thought. During a church leadership conference, I came to know the Lord Jesus Christ in a real and living way.
My deep and honest sharing of the lessons I’ve learned in getting to this point and the lessons I’ve learned since while pursuing Jesus deeper will be of service to you, who are seeking Jesus. Stories of the trials I’ve been through may speak to you.
Maybe you are a skeptic of Jesus. There are so many gods and religions out there that you just haven’t been able to trust that Jesus is the one true God. Maybe this sinful world and the actions of some have left you questioning if Jesus Christ is good. My testimonies share a living Jesus who dwells in His people today. He is love and ministers His Spirit with its fruit into His people in their times of need when they submit to Him. I’ll point out the abundance of evidence that God is love in the midst of this broken world.
In America today, we have churches teaching all sorts of different things. Practicing of sin runs rampant. Many professing Christians look no different than most people. We have a plague of people merely believing of Jesus. Jesus said himself in Matthew chapter 7 that few find the way of life. He compared them against many who would affectionately call him Lord and be able to point to all sorts of works of service they did for Him, yet Jesus would tell them, “Depart from me. I never knew you.” There could be nothing worse than being deceived into falsely presuming yourself to be a Christian!! I’ll show you where the Bible defines for us whom these few are. Upon hearing what it is like to come to know Jesus, maybe you will be convicted that you have no such testimonies yourself. You’ll be asked to genuinely exam yourself with life’s most important questions. I’ll give comparisons for the general differences between those who merely believe of Jesus versus those who have believed into Him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jason Laverman’s new book serves as an essential guide for those seeking a deeper understanding of what it means to live a life rooted in Jesus Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Coming to Know the Lord Jesus Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Coming to Know the Lord Jesus Christ”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
