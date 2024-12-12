Lance Bessey’s Newly Released “Easter Bunny and Chick” is a Delightful and Spiritually Enriching Children’s Tale
“Easter Bunny and Chick” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lance Bessey is a charming and imaginative story that follows two beloved characters on a faith-filled adventure as they witness miracles and learn about the life of Jesus.
Fresno, CA, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Easter Bunny and Chick”: a heartwarming and faith-based children’s story that brings together familiar characters and biblical themes. “Easter Bunny and Chick” is the creation of published author, Lance Bessey, who received his associate of arts degree from the College of the Sequoias, Visalia, Bachelor of Arts degree from Fresno State University, and his teaching credential from National University, Fresno. He taught multiple subjects at elementary schools in Fresno for thirty-one years until retirement in 2022.
Bessey shares, “Eyes wide open and ears straight up, Bunny is drawn to a bright, colorful, and magical glow filling the sky with an angel hovering from above. The angel is directing shepherds and him to the newborn King to be found under the radiating light shining in the distance. Bunny must meet this King, and his ultimate journey begins. Reaching the destination, Bunny meets up with Chick, who resides in the stable harboring this newborn King. At last, Bunny, along with Chick, find their opportunity to greet this King, Jesus, and right at first encounter, the supernatural events commence. Bunny and Chick are drawn to Jesus, and they experience miracles involving colored patches appearing on their white fur and plume.
As Bunny and Chick take the adventurous journey along Jesus’s side, they face many trials, tribulations, miracles, and colored patches that keep appearing on their white fur and plume as a knowing Jesus keeps guiding them through.
What are these colorful patches all about, and what will come of them? You need to come along with Bunny and Chick as they follow Jesus all the way through a birth, evasion from a king and leaders who want Him gone, miracle after miracle, and an ending that’s just a beginning. Until then, not a peep!
Interactive Magnetic Storyboard for the Easter Bunny and Chick can be found at CLoganDesignsStudio.Etsy.com”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lance Bessey’s new book features illustrations crafted by the author and Paula Rae Brown and JoAnn Jones.
Consumers can purchase “Easter Bunny and Chick” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Easter Bunny and Chick”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bessey shares, “Eyes wide open and ears straight up, Bunny is drawn to a bright, colorful, and magical glow filling the sky with an angel hovering from above. The angel is directing shepherds and him to the newborn King to be found under the radiating light shining in the distance. Bunny must meet this King, and his ultimate journey begins. Reaching the destination, Bunny meets up with Chick, who resides in the stable harboring this newborn King. At last, Bunny, along with Chick, find their opportunity to greet this King, Jesus, and right at first encounter, the supernatural events commence. Bunny and Chick are drawn to Jesus, and they experience miracles involving colored patches appearing on their white fur and plume.
As Bunny and Chick take the adventurous journey along Jesus’s side, they face many trials, tribulations, miracles, and colored patches that keep appearing on their white fur and plume as a knowing Jesus keeps guiding them through.
What are these colorful patches all about, and what will come of them? You need to come along with Bunny and Chick as they follow Jesus all the way through a birth, evasion from a king and leaders who want Him gone, miracle after miracle, and an ending that’s just a beginning. Until then, not a peep!
Interactive Magnetic Storyboard for the Easter Bunny and Chick can be found at CLoganDesignsStudio.Etsy.com”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lance Bessey’s new book features illustrations crafted by the author and Paula Rae Brown and JoAnn Jones.
Consumers can purchase “Easter Bunny and Chick” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Easter Bunny and Chick”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories