P. J. Day’s Newly Released “Tilly’s Gift: The Fourth Book in the Series” is a Heartwarming Tale of Adventure, Growth, and Faith
“Tilly’s Gift: The Fourth Book in the Series” from Christian Faith Publishing author P. J. Day is captivating continuation of the Tesuque Valley saga, exploring themes of responsibility, compassion, and divine connection through the journey of a young girl and her bond with animals.
Hurricane, UT, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Tilly’s Gift: The Fourth Book in the Series”: a heartfelt and adventurous tale that weaves together family, faith, and the remarkable connection between humans and animals. “Tilly’s Gift: The Fourth Book in the Series” is the creation of published author, P. J. Day, a former chef in the food and beverage industry who currently lives in Utah. Growing up in the country, he and his siblings were allowed to keep most of the animals they brought home, provided they cared for them. The most valuable lesson they learned was that they were responsible for what they tamed, not merely for food, water, and shelter, but also love, friendship, and affection.
Day shares, “The author (P. J. Day), his two brothers, and two sisters grew up in the magical valley of Tesuque (Tazookey), located about five miles north of Santa Fe, New Mexico. One of the family pets was a little gray burro they had named Pedro, who was less than a year old when he came to live with them. While reminiscing about that marvelous childhood on Christmas Day 2001, the first book, A Burro’s Tale, was conceived. Some years after that, the story continued in Call of the Burro, followed by The Burro’s Colt and now the fourth book in the series, Tilly’s Gift.
The setting for Tilly’s Gift continues to be the Tesuque Valley. Pedro, Snowball, and Jenny are the last three remaining burros from the original herd of working burros on the ranch. The burros’ hard work and loyalty are responsible for the tremendous success of the ranch that the whole family enjoys today. Tilly is Raphael and Mama’s youngest grandchild, and she is attempting to break free of childhood and into adolescence. She has an eye for adventure and has been granted an uncanny ability to gain an injured animal’s trust so that she can protect them while she helps them heal. In Tilly’s Gift, you, too, may wonder if Tilly’s healing skills have been limited to merely helping animals; or, when necessary, has she also been blessed with a direct line of communication to Jesus Christ himself?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, P. J. Day’s new book continues the magical and heartfelt storytelling of the Tesuque Valley series, offering readers a rich exploration of love, faith, and the bonds we share with animals and each other.
Consumers can purchase “Tilly’s Gift: The Fourth Book in the Series” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tilly’s Gift: The Fourth Book in the Series”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
