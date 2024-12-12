P. J. Day’s Newly Released “Tilly’s Gift: The Fourth Book in the Series” is a Heartwarming Tale of Adventure, Growth, and Faith

“Tilly’s Gift: The Fourth Book in the Series” from Christian Faith Publishing author P. J. Day is captivating continuation of the Tesuque Valley saga, exploring themes of responsibility, compassion, and divine connection through the journey of a young girl and her bond with animals.