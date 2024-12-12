Kathy M. Crouch’s Newly Released “It’s All About the Seeds: Planting a Spiritual Garden with Light from the Son” is an Inspiring Guide to Spiritual Growth
“It’s All About the Seeds: Planting a Spiritual Garden with Light from the Son” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathy M. Crouch is an uplifting exploration of spiritual development, blending scripture, personal testimonies, and practical guidance for cultivating faith and planting seeds of God’s Word.
Rockingham, NC, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “It’s All About the Seeds: Planting a Spiritual Garden with Light from the Son”: a spiritually enriching guide that delves into the transformative process of planting seeds of faith and nurturing spiritual growth. “It’s All About the Seeds: Planting a Spiritual Garden with Light from the Son” is the creation of published author, Kathy M. Crouch, a dedicated former educator with over thirty years of experience and a member of Crestview Baptist Church in Rockingham, North Carolina.
Crouch shares, “Have you ever planted a seed? Have you ever thought about its amazing journey? For the seed to bear fruit, its roots must reach deep into the soil, absorbing the nutrients needed for the stem to grow upward searching for the sun.
Before we, as Christians, can bear fruit for God’s kingdom, seeds must first be planted. We must dig deep into the scriptures to feed off God’s Word, which is necessary for spiritual growth. We can then grow upward reaching for the “Son.” Thus, the title of this book: It’s All about the Seeds.
God often plants seeds inside of us so that we will be equipped to do the same in others. We cannot plant a seed that we know nothing about. This book takes you on a journey through real-life experiences and events where lives were changed through the planting of seeds into fertile hearts.
Kathy uses scripture, questions, testimonies, and poetry as each seed is introduced, planted, and then harvested. Whether used as a personal or group Bible study, you will dig deeper into the scriptures to fully understand the power of a seed. Come and allow God to plant seeds into your heart so that you can plant seeds of your own. Then when you enter the gates of heaven on that final day, may you hear God whisper, “Welcome to my kingdom, my good and faithful seed planter. Come in and see the fruits of your labors.” Never underestimate the power of a seed!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathy M. Crouch’s new book offers a profound blend of spiritual insights and practical applications, encouraging readers to deepen their faith and actively participate in God’s kingdom work.
Consumers can purchase “It’s All About the Seeds: Planting a Spiritual Garden with Light from the Son” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It’s All About the Seeds: Planting a Spiritual Garden with Light from the Son”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
