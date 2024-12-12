Kathy M. Crouch’s Newly Released “It’s All About the Seeds: Planting a Spiritual Garden with Light from the Son” is an Inspiring Guide to Spiritual Growth

“It’s All About the Seeds: Planting a Spiritual Garden with Light from the Son” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathy M. Crouch is an uplifting exploration of spiritual development, blending scripture, personal testimonies, and practical guidance for cultivating faith and planting seeds of God’s Word.