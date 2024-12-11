Study Shows Video Reduces Recruitment Costs While Improving Candidate Quality
New York, NY, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A major research study conducted by The Sourcing Institute has quantified significant efficiency gains and quality improvements when hiring manager videos are integrated into recruitment outreach. The study, examining nearly 10,000 candidates, shows that video-enhanced recruiting messages reduce necessary candidate outreach by 26.1% and drive a 35.5% increase in qualified candidates reaching the interview stage.
With recruitment budgets under pressure, video technology offers one of the most significant efficiency improvements available to talent acquisition teams. Implementable across any size organization and for any role, this scalable solution delivers immediate impact. The research, funded by SparcStart, compared traditional text-based outreach to video-enhanced approaches, tracking candidates through multiple stages of the recruitment process.
Key findings from the study include:
35.5% increase in candidates advancing to interview stage
26.1% reduction in required candidate outreach
31.5% higher conversion rate from initial response to interview
7% reduction in rejections
Significant decrease in basic inquiry volume
"The data confirms what leading recruiters have suspected - video technology is transforming recruitment efficiency," said Shally Steckerl, Founder and President of The Sourcing Institute. "These results demonstrate a clear path to improving both productivity and candidate quality."
"We've seen these kinds of improvements with our clients for years, so it's gratifying to see the impact independently verified," said Liam McNamara, a Product Manager at SparcStart. "As recruitment teams face tighter budgets, having data that shows how video can reduce costs while improving candidate quality is incredibly valuable."
The study, conducted from April through July 2024, examined nearly 10,000 candidates across the United States and Canada, targeting software engineering roles in a highly competitive market. Candidates who received video-enhanced job descriptions demonstrated higher engagement levels and made more informed decisions about their fit for roles, leading to more efficient recruitment processes.
The findings indicate that video fundamentally changes candidate behavior, with individuals spending significantly more time exploring job opportunities and gathering information about positions. This increased engagement leads to better self-selection, with candidates making more informed decisions about whether to opt in or out of the application process. This improved alignment reduces time spent on unqualified candidates while maintaining or improving the quality of potential hires.
For more information about the study findings or SparcStart's video solutions, contact Ray@sparcstart.com. For a full copy of the study, visit https://www.sparcstart.com/sourcing-efficiency/
About The Sourcing Institute: The Sourcing Institute (TSI) pioneered the talent sourcing category and has been the leading education provider for sourcing and recruiting professionals. As the first dedicated online school for talent sourcing and recruiting, TSI has trained recruitment teams at numerous Fortune 100 companies, with graduates consistently achieving significant productivity gains. The institute provides comprehensive diagnostic, design, and delivery programs through university-style online modules, virtual workshops, and in-person training. Under the leadership of founder Shally Steckerl, TSI combines cutting-edge technology with practical, real-world applications to advance the recruitment industry's standards and practices.
About SparcStart: SparcStart energizes your recruitment marketing transforming every candidate touch-point into an engaging and human experience. The intuitive platform makes it easy to create, approve and manage video content at scale, integrating with current systems, consolidating recruitment marketing assets and capitalizing on candidates' responsiveness to dynamic, visual content.
SparcStart's video platform enables organizations to easily integrate hiring manager videos into their recruitment process, helping humanize job opportunities and create more meaningful connections with candidates. The platform's automation capabilities make it practical to implement video at scale while maintaining quality and consistency.
About The Sourcing Institute: The Sourcing Institute (TSI) pioneered the talent sourcing category and has been the leading education provider for sourcing and recruiting professionals. As the first dedicated online school for talent sourcing and recruiting, TSI has trained recruitment teams at numerous Fortune 100 companies, with graduates consistently achieving significant productivity gains. The institute provides comprehensive diagnostic, design, and delivery programs through university-style online modules, virtual workshops, and in-person training. Under the leadership of founder Shally Steckerl, TSI combines cutting-edge technology with practical, real-world applications to advance the recruitment industry's standards and practices.
About SparcStart: SparcStart energizes your recruitment marketing transforming every candidate touch-point into an engaging and human experience. The intuitive platform makes it easy to create, approve and manage video content at scale, integrating with current systems, consolidating recruitment marketing assets and capitalizing on candidates' responsiveness to dynamic, visual content.
SparcStart's video platform enables organizations to easily integrate hiring manager videos into their recruitment process, helping humanize job opportunities and create more meaningful connections with candidates. The platform's automation capabilities make it practical to implement video at scale while maintaining quality and consistency.
