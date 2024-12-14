HCA HealthONE Swedish Recognized with 46 Clinical Achievements from Healthgrades
Englewood, CO, December 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- HCA HealthONE Swedish announced that it has achieved numerous accolades for clinical excellence from Healthgrades, the #1 site Americans use when searching for a doctor or hospital. Among HCA HealthONE Swedish’s many distinctions are 12 Specialty Excellence Awards, placing the hospital among the nation’s top 1% for Surgical Care and the top 2% for Cardiac Care, Critical Care, Stroke Care, Orthopedic Surgery and Gastrointestinal Care. HCA HealthONE Swedish was also rated five stars for 17 services, including Treatment of Heart Failure (14 years in a row, 2012-2025), Treatment of Stroke (6 years in a row, 2020-2025) and Hip Fracture Treatment (4 years in a row, 2022-2025).
In addition to these national recognitions, HCA HealthONE Swedish was ranked #1 in Colorado for Cardiac Care, Surgical Care and Gastrointestinal Care. These achievements place HCA HealthONE Swedish in the upper tier of hospitals for specialty care nationwide and reflect the hospital’s commitment to delivering exceptional care year after year.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by Healthgrades for our specialty care, and it’s truly a testament to our care team’s dedication to delivering exceptional outcomes for our patients,” said Dr. Mary Laird Warner, chief medical officer at HCA HealthONE Swedish. “This achievement reflects the expertise of our providers, nurses and support colleagues, and our shared commitment to making a lasting difference in the lives of our patients every day."
HCA HealthONE Swedish’s achievements are based solely on what matters most: patient outcomes. As part of its 2025 hospital assessment, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for over 30 of the most common conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide to determine the top performers in specialty care. By offering easy access to objective performance measures, Healthgrades helps consumers find and select a hospital that excels in providing the care they need.
As variation in performance among hospitals continues to grow, it is increasingly important for consumers to seek care at top-rated programs. Healthgrades’ 2025 analysis revealed that if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to five-star hospitals during the 2021-2023 study period, on average, 224,958 lives could potentially have been saved and 141,692 complications could potentially have been avoided. *
“Healthgrades commends HCA HealthONE Swedish for its clear commitment to delivering consistently superior patient outcomes in critical service areas, including Stroke Care, Cardiac Care and Orthopedics, said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades. “HCA HealthONE’s leadership, expertise and unwavering dedication to clinical excellence set a high mark for specialty care in Colorado and nationwide.”
*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2021 through 2023 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. View the complete 2025 Specialty Awards and Ratings Methodology: http://healthgrades.com/quality/ratings-awards/methodology/specialty-excellence-awards-americas-best-hospitals-for-specialty-care-awards-methodology
About HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation.
Among HCA HealthONE’s acute care hospitals is HCA HealthONE Swedish, a proud member of the community for more than 115 years. An acute care hospital with 504 licensed beds, HCA HealthONE Swedish is a national leader in neurosciences and serves as the region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. HCA HealthONE Swedish is also home to a robust robotics program, a certified burn and reconstructive center, and a wide-ranging oncology center. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
About Healthgrades
Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering meaningful connections between patients, doctors, and hospitals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content. For over 20 years, our health system, group practice, and life sciences marketing solutions have helped our partners reach and engage consumers on their way to the doctor.
In addition to these national recognitions, HCA HealthONE Swedish was ranked #1 in Colorado for Cardiac Care, Surgical Care and Gastrointestinal Care. These achievements place HCA HealthONE Swedish in the upper tier of hospitals for specialty care nationwide and reflect the hospital’s commitment to delivering exceptional care year after year.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by Healthgrades for our specialty care, and it’s truly a testament to our care team’s dedication to delivering exceptional outcomes for our patients,” said Dr. Mary Laird Warner, chief medical officer at HCA HealthONE Swedish. “This achievement reflects the expertise of our providers, nurses and support colleagues, and our shared commitment to making a lasting difference in the lives of our patients every day."
HCA HealthONE Swedish’s achievements are based solely on what matters most: patient outcomes. As part of its 2025 hospital assessment, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for over 30 of the most common conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide to determine the top performers in specialty care. By offering easy access to objective performance measures, Healthgrades helps consumers find and select a hospital that excels in providing the care they need.
As variation in performance among hospitals continues to grow, it is increasingly important for consumers to seek care at top-rated programs. Healthgrades’ 2025 analysis revealed that if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to five-star hospitals during the 2021-2023 study period, on average, 224,958 lives could potentially have been saved and 141,692 complications could potentially have been avoided. *
“Healthgrades commends HCA HealthONE Swedish for its clear commitment to delivering consistently superior patient outcomes in critical service areas, including Stroke Care, Cardiac Care and Orthopedics, said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades. “HCA HealthONE’s leadership, expertise and unwavering dedication to clinical excellence set a high mark for specialty care in Colorado and nationwide.”
*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2021 through 2023 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. View the complete 2025 Specialty Awards and Ratings Methodology: http://healthgrades.com/quality/ratings-awards/methodology/specialty-excellence-awards-americas-best-hospitals-for-specialty-care-awards-methodology
About HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation.
Among HCA HealthONE’s acute care hospitals is HCA HealthONE Swedish, a proud member of the community for more than 115 years. An acute care hospital with 504 licensed beds, HCA HealthONE Swedish is a national leader in neurosciences and serves as the region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. HCA HealthONE Swedish is also home to a robust robotics program, a certified burn and reconstructive center, and a wide-ranging oncology center. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
About Healthgrades
Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering meaningful connections between patients, doctors, and hospitals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content. For over 20 years, our health system, group practice, and life sciences marketing solutions have helped our partners reach and engage consumers on their way to the doctor.
Contact
HCA HealthONE SwedishContact
Richard Grissom
303-788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
Richard Grissom
303-788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
Categories