The Influencer Marketing Factory Welcomes Three New TikTok Creators to Its Exclusive Talent Roster
The Influencer Marketing Factory welcomes Jodie Langel, Courtney Curtis, and Gabriela Perez to its talent roster, expanding its reach to over 50 million followers and strengthening its mission to connect brands with Gen Z and Millennials.
New York, NY, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Influencer Marketing Factory is thrilled to announce the signing of three unique and relatable TikTok creators to their agency roster. Jodie Langel, Courtney Curtis and Gabriela Perez are the latest additions to a growing family of talents that the agency exclusively represents.
Jodie Langel is a Broadway actress and vocal coach. Based in Florida, she loves to showcase her incredible coaching lessons through her content, and connects with her audience with the help of popular songs that everyone enjoys. She is into all things lifestyle, fitness, beauty, and more. "I am so happy that my videos inspire so many all over the world and now with IMF representing me, stay tuned for all of the exciting partnerships and new videos to come! I have been astounded with the growth of my online community over the past years, and to be represented by a fabulous agency will allow me to connect with my dream brands!" said Jodie.
Courtney Curtis, also known as “thecourtneyc,” is an Atlanta-based mother of 1 who enjoys the finer things in life. She is a luxury lifestyle content creator, showing snippets of her everyday life as a mom, cooking skills, outfits of the day, beauty tips, travel and more! Courtney’s authenticity captures her audience’s attention and loyalty. Courtney shared: “I’m elated to embark on a new path in my content creation journey. I’ve made great strides solo, but what I’ve been missing is a team to pitch and advocate for me in various spaces. And that is exactly what IMF will provide. I’m excited for what’s to come!”
Gabriela Perez loves to share her relatable thoughts, experiences, and comedic side of life with her audience. She has a passion for fitness whether it's lifting weights, running, or trying out new fitness classes. Staying active is a big part of her life and how she likes to spend her free time. Because of her love for fitness, she has quickly grown her audience to over 268K+ followers across her platforms by showing her workout routines, what she eats in a day, outfits and more. Gabriela prides herself on being real and authentic and believes being true to yourself is the key to building meaningful connections with others. Throughout her journey, she has learned a positive mindset and self-care are key to a happy and fulfilling life. “I feel very grateful to be signed to an agency that is striving to build me. I’m excited to see the future with them,” Gabriela said.
With these new additions, The Influencer Marketing Factory continues its mission to engage and connect brands with Gen Z & Millennials across TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. The agency now exclusively represents creators with a combined following of over 50 million and plans to keep up this pace of expansion.
About The Influencer Marketing Factory: The Influencer Marketing Factory is a global influencer marketing agency dedicated to helping brands and companies engage with Gen Z & Millennials on major social media platforms.
