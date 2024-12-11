Regenexx Announces Dr. Philippe Hernigou as New Medical Director of Clinical Research
Denver, CO, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Regenexx®, a leader in regenerative medicine and advanced orthobiologics, is proud to announce that Dr. Philippe Hernigou, a globally recognized expert in autologous cell therapy and musculoskeletal regeneration, has joined the company as its new Medical Director of Clinical Research.
Dr. Hernigou brings over 30 years of experience in the field of orthopedics, with a specific focus on autologous cell therapies within orthopedic surgery and sports medicine. He is internationally acclaimed for his pioneering work in bone marrow-derived cellular treatments for orthopedic injuries and chronic conditions. His appointment marks a significant milestone in Regenexx’s ongoing commitment to advancing clinical research and developing innovative, research-backed treatments for musculoskeletal conditions.
“Dr. Hernigou’s wealth of knowledge and experience in regenerative medicine will be an invaluable asset as we continue to expand our clinical research efforts,” said Dr. Chris Centeno, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Regenexx. “We are excited to welcome him to our team and look forward to leveraging his expertise to further strengthen our research initiatives and bring cutting-edge treatments to patients worldwide.”
As the Medical Director of Clinical Research, Dr. Hernigou’s decades of experience and data will guide the company’s efforts to advance the science of orthobiologics and cell therapy. His role will also involve collaborating with Regenexx’s research teams, international network of affiliated physicians, and key opinion leaders to ensure the company’s treatments continue to meet the highest standards of scientific rigor and patient safety.
“I am incredibly honored to join Regenexx at such an exciting time in the field of regenerative medicine,” said Dr. Hernigou. “Regenexx has consistently demonstrated its leadership not only through innovative science and pioneering advanced regenerative protocols with the goal of improving outcomes but also by expanding accessibility for countless individuals. Their unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of what regenerative medicine can achieve resonates deeply with my own passion for innovation and helping patients through regenerative medicine.
With advancements in autologous biologics reshaping the landscape of musculoskeletal care, the possibilities for enhanced patient recovery and quality of life are boundless. I am eager to contribute to the groundbreaking research efforts at Regenexx, exploring new horizons in tissue repair, joint regeneration, and personalized therapies. By harnessing the body’s own healing potential, we are more than just aiding the treatment of conditions but revolutionizing the way we think about medicine and recovery. Together with the remarkable team at Regenexx, I look forward to challenging conventional limits and redefining what’s possible in healthcare. Our shared vision is to inspire hope, improve patient treatments, and set new standards that will ripple across the medical field, benefiting patients for years to come.”
Dr. Hernigou is Chief of Orthopedic Surgery at Henri Mondor hospital and a professor of orthopedics at the University of Paris. He has authored more than 200 scientific articles and book chapters on topics related to regenerative medicine and orthobiologics. He is also known for his work in therapies using stem cells derived from bone marrow for orthopedic conditions, having conducted multiple groundbreaking studies on the use of bone marrow concentrate (which contains mesenchymal and hematopoietic stem cells) in the treatment of bone and joint disorders, and linking successful clinical outcomes to concentrations of mesenchymal stem cells.
"I have long been a great fan of Dr. Hernigou's groundbreaking research and look forward to working with him to continue to advance the Regenexx research effort. He will be a fantastic addition to our team." said Christopher Centeno, M.D. The Chief Medical Officer of Regenexx.
“This is an exciting time for Regenexx and the entire field of regenerative medicine,” said Dr. Matt Murphy, Vice President of R&D at Regenexx. “Dr. Hernigou is an unquestioned pioneer in the use of autologous bone marrow and mesenchymal stem cell therapies. Combining his vast clinical experience and data with our own will accelerate the progression of interventional orthopedic treatments and publications on their ability to reduce pain and improve function.”
Regenexx’s leadership in the regenerative medicine space is powered by its commitment to high-quality, research-backed care, and the addition of Dr. Hernigou to the team will further strengthen its mission to help provide innovative, non-surgical solutions to patients suffering from musculoskeletal conditions.
For more information on Regenexx and its clinical research programs, visit www.regenexx.com.
5153067422
www.regenexx.com
5153067422
www.regenexx.com
