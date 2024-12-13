Scottsdale Philharmonic Announces Dates for Spring 2025 Concerts
Scottsdale Philharmonic, AZ, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Scottsdale Philharmonic invites all classical music lovers to join them for its concerts scheduled in Spring 2025.
“Our concerts this fall have sold out so we encourage you to buy your tickets early for these upcoming concerts,” says Joy Partridge, executive director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic.
The following spring 2025 concerts will be performed at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd. in Scottsdale, on the following Sundays from 4-6 p.m.:
- Feb. 9—“Valentine’s Day Concert”
- April 6—“The Great Scheherazade”
- May 11—“Beethoven’s Lyrical Odyssey”
- June 29—“Independence Day Concert”
“If you didn’t get a ticket for our popular Dec. 8 Holiday Celebration Concert, you can still enjoy the concert through the free livestream available on our website (www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com),” explains Partridge.
“This season has already shown how much the community values the power of live classical music,” Partridge says. “As your Valleywide Symphony, we are proud to offer free live streaming for those who can’t attend in person, affordable ticket prices, and free tickets to students and veterans. Our mission is to make classical music available to everyone.”
Unlike many symphonies, the Scottsdale Philharmonic operates independently, without support from any city, town, or government. “Our ability to share beautiful music relies entirely on the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors,” explains Partridge. “Since ticket sales cover only one-third of concert costs, we need the unwavering support and dedication of our donors.
“Thanks to our donors, we’re able to provide more free tickets to students and veterans, free live streaming and scholarship programs,” explains Partridge. “But, we still need your support. If you’re passionate about classical music, please visit our website to donate and join our growing community of supporters.”
“Get your tickets today, and join us for the rest of this extraordinary season of live classical music,” Partridge says.
Individual concert tickets range from $20 to $35 and can be purchased online at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com. For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic, to volunteer, or to donate, please visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
“Our concerts this fall have sold out so we encourage you to buy your tickets early for these upcoming concerts,” says Joy Partridge, executive director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic.
The following spring 2025 concerts will be performed at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd. in Scottsdale, on the following Sundays from 4-6 p.m.:
- Feb. 9—“Valentine’s Day Concert”
- April 6—“The Great Scheherazade”
- May 11—“Beethoven’s Lyrical Odyssey”
- June 29—“Independence Day Concert”
“If you didn’t get a ticket for our popular Dec. 8 Holiday Celebration Concert, you can still enjoy the concert through the free livestream available on our website (www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com),” explains Partridge.
“This season has already shown how much the community values the power of live classical music,” Partridge says. “As your Valleywide Symphony, we are proud to offer free live streaming for those who can’t attend in person, affordable ticket prices, and free tickets to students and veterans. Our mission is to make classical music available to everyone.”
Unlike many symphonies, the Scottsdale Philharmonic operates independently, without support from any city, town, or government. “Our ability to share beautiful music relies entirely on the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors,” explains Partridge. “Since ticket sales cover only one-third of concert costs, we need the unwavering support and dedication of our donors.
“Thanks to our donors, we’re able to provide more free tickets to students and veterans, free live streaming and scholarship programs,” explains Partridge. “But, we still need your support. If you’re passionate about classical music, please visit our website to donate and join our growing community of supporters.”
“Get your tickets today, and join us for the rest of this extraordinary season of live classical music,” Partridge says.
Individual concert tickets range from $20 to $35 and can be purchased online at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com. For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic, to volunteer, or to donate, please visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
Contact
Scottsdale PhilharmonicContact
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com
Categories