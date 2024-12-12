Boynes Artist Award Announces Winners of the 11th Edition
The Boynes Artist Award announces its 11th Edition winners, led by Alexandrea Nicholas-Jennings. Finalists include 10 talented artists. Winners gain cash prizes, global recognition, and access to the prestigious Residency Network.
Melbourne, Australia, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Boynes Artist Award is thrilled to announce the winners of its 11th Edition, showcasing exceptional talent and creativity across a range of artistic mediums. This global competition continues to spotlight innovative artists and their unique visions.
1st Place Winner:
Alexandrea Nicholas-Jennings
“The Caucus Race”
Medium: Oil on Panel | Size: 36” x 48”
This captivating painting symbolizes self-sacrifice and personal growth through the lens of Wonderland, with Alexandrea using Alice’s journey to reflect on the absurd demands of life and the importance of prioritizing oneself.
2nd Place Winner:
Stuart Rome
“Bluto. H-3-15. Mariposa Grove, Yosemite, CA. From the Series, Oculus, within Worlds”
Medium: Film-based photograph/archival pigment print | Size: 36” x 36”
Stuart’s breathtaking image captures the intricate beauty found within the towering Giant Redwoods and Sequoias, offering an intimate perspective of the natural world.
3rd Place Winner:
Katie Simmons
“Picea pungens”
Medium: Ballpoint pen and dye made from blue spruce needles on Arches watercolor paper | Size: 22” x 30”
Katie combines traditional techniques and natural dyes in this stunning piece, celebrating the delicate interplay between art and nature.
In addition to cash prizes, the winners will enjoy access to the prestigious Boynes Artist Award Residency Network, where opportunities for artistic development abound. The first-place winner receives a $1,000 USD cash prize, a residency stipend, travel funding, and coverage of residency fees within the network. Second- and third-place winners also receive cash prizes, promotional features, and access to this coveted network.
Finalists
The Boynes Artist Award congratulates the following talented finalists:
- Kaz Brittenburg
- Alex Ramos
- Arthur Petrillo
- Axel Becker
- Chris Klein
- Joy Kloman
- Marjan Abedian
- Ratna Sari
- Sandra Manzi
- Sara Zak
Their incredible work will be showcased on the award’s homepage, alongside interviews celebrating their artistry and achievements.
The Boynes Artist Award team is proud to support and amplify these artists’ creative voices. For more details about the winners and finalists, visit the Boynes Artist Award Website (https://boynesartistaward.com/).
Media Contact:
Chantal Boynes
Director, Boynes Artist Award
info@boynesartistaward.com
