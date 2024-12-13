"Enchanted Wind," by Tanya Volkova, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback edition of Enchanted Wind by Tanya Volkova, illustrated by Galia Zinko and translated by Valeria Sedova. This book is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for children that both educate and entertain.
An exciting story about family values and friendship, with incredible adventures in an inhospitable land during a long and difficult journey home. Every child brought there by the wind made a mistake, but everyone gets a second chance. Young Inka was upset with her mother and decided she wanted to disappear and live without her. Little did she know that her wish was about to come true. A dark wind swept Inka off her feet just a moment later and carried her to the Windy Lands, an inhospitable magical world. On this journey of self-discovery, Inka learns the value of friendship, love, and trust while trying to find her way back to her mother. Prepare to enter a land of mystical stories, where you will encounter magical creatures at every step along your journey. This story is accompanied by vivid illustrations in the “children’s gothic” style created by Galia Zinko, a renowned Ukrainian artist.
Sophia Tzavella, author, Golden Magnolia award-winning documentary filmmaker, TV producer; TV host says “Tanya Volkova channels European myths, folklore and literary traditions, with allusions to Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. An abundance of joy and a pristine reading experience.”
Galia Zinko is an artist who won prestigious book illustration awards. She is known and loved all over the world. She has a recognizable style that her fans call “children's Gothic,” and the artist herself defines it as “fairy-tale realism.” Galia graduated from the State Academy of Design and Fine Arts in Ukraine. Today she works for the French beauty brand L’Occitane, the famous Metropol hotel, the big corporation Post of Russia, several international magazines and publishing houses. She illustrated books by William Shakespeare, Hans Christian Andersen, Charles Perrault.
Valeria Sedova is a translator and children’s poetry writer. She’s 33, and lives with her husband, two sons and two ginger cats in a small Russian city, working as an English teacher for children of all ages, writing poems and translating different pieces of literature.
The author, Tanya Volkova, is a writer, editor, and also a mother of a wonderful girl Inga, who adores fairy tales. Together with her family. Before writing stories for children, Tanya was a successful journalist, working surrounded by talented and creative people. She was the chief editor of several magazines and newspapers for over 10 years, and after the birth of her daughter she published her own free magazine for parents, with articles on children’s health and education.
Enchanted Wind by Tanya Volkova, 224 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-468-7, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available in hardcover and eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
An exciting story about family values and friendship, with incredible adventures in an inhospitable land during a long and difficult journey home. Every child brought there by the wind made a mistake, but everyone gets a second chance. Young Inka was upset with her mother and decided she wanted to disappear and live without her. Little did she know that her wish was about to come true. A dark wind swept Inka off her feet just a moment later and carried her to the Windy Lands, an inhospitable magical world. On this journey of self-discovery, Inka learns the value of friendship, love, and trust while trying to find her way back to her mother. Prepare to enter a land of mystical stories, where you will encounter magical creatures at every step along your journey. This story is accompanied by vivid illustrations in the “children’s gothic” style created by Galia Zinko, a renowned Ukrainian artist.
Sophia Tzavella, author, Golden Magnolia award-winning documentary filmmaker, TV producer; TV host says “Tanya Volkova channels European myths, folklore and literary traditions, with allusions to Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. An abundance of joy and a pristine reading experience.”
Galia Zinko is an artist who won prestigious book illustration awards. She is known and loved all over the world. She has a recognizable style that her fans call “children's Gothic,” and the artist herself defines it as “fairy-tale realism.” Galia graduated from the State Academy of Design and Fine Arts in Ukraine. Today she works for the French beauty brand L’Occitane, the famous Metropol hotel, the big corporation Post of Russia, several international magazines and publishing houses. She illustrated books by William Shakespeare, Hans Christian Andersen, Charles Perrault.
Valeria Sedova is a translator and children’s poetry writer. She’s 33, and lives with her husband, two sons and two ginger cats in a small Russian city, working as an English teacher for children of all ages, writing poems and translating different pieces of literature.
The author, Tanya Volkova, is a writer, editor, and also a mother of a wonderful girl Inga, who adores fairy tales. Together with her family. Before writing stories for children, Tanya was a successful journalist, working surrounded by talented and creative people. She was the chief editor of several magazines and newspapers for over 10 years, and after the birth of her daughter she published her own free magazine for parents, with articles on children’s health and education.
Enchanted Wind by Tanya Volkova, 224 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-468-7, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available in hardcover and eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
Contact
Histria BooksContact
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Categories