"Princess and the Dragon II: How the Princess Saved the Kingdom," Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback edition of Princess and the Dragon II: How the Princess Saved the Kingdom by Tatiana Speranskaia, illustrated by Yuri Speranskii. This book is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for children that both educate and entertain.
Step back into the enchanting world of Olive and her faithful dragon companion, Jijar, in a tale of rekindled friendship. As Olive and her loyal dragon navigate a tumultuous rift, their journey introduces them to new allies and unforeseen challenges. These encounters push Olive to rise above, becoming a hero in a kingdom under threat. This beautiful sequel delves into the power of reconciliation and courage, showcasing how determination and unity can overcome anything. Join Olive and Jijar in an adventure that highlights the true meaning of friendship, proving that even in the face of trials, the bond between friends can conquer all.
Tatiana Speranskaia started writing stories for her own children when they were young. They grew up but her passion for writing remained, and she continues to create stories of love and friendship for children of every age.
Yuri's favorite thing to do when he was a child was to flip through picture books. He started illustrating at a young age. Yuri has been working as a professional illustrator for over 20 years and has worked on over 300 books, mostly fairy tales from all over the world.
The Princess and the Dragon: How the Princess Met the Dragon by Tatiana Speranskaia,, 84 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-477-1, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available in hardcover and eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
