Chisholm Law Outlines Essential Legal Considerations for Starting a Nonprofit in 2025
Orlando, FL, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- With a new year comes a new outlook on how individuals and organizations can change the world. As many aim to launch new nonprofits in 2025 to address important causes in their communities, Chisholm Law, Orlando’s premier nonprofit law firm serving the needs of charitable organizations in all 50 states, is helping founders understand the critical legal steps needed to form a nonprofit, avoid common legal pitfalls, and successfully navigate the 501(c)(3) application process.
“Starting a nonprofit involves more than passion—it requires a clear legal roadmap,” said Audrey K. Chisholm, Founder and Managing Attorney at Chisholm Law. “With the right legal foundation, new nonprofits can position themselves for long-term success and attract the grants and donations necessary to fuel their mission. That’s why Chisholm Law provides guidance to founders so they can avoid costly missteps and confidently apply for 501(c)(3) status. Our goal is to guide new nonprofits through each legal requirement so they can operate within the law and focus on making a positive impact.”
Essential Legal Steps to Forming a Nonprofit
Forming a nonprofit is a significant undertaking, and careful legal planning is key to long-term sustainability. With the right structure, documentation, and legal guidance, you can establish a nonprofit that is fully prepared to pursue its mission, attract donor support, and navigate regulatory requirements confidently.
Foundational steps to start you on the right path forward include:
Selecting an Appropriate Structure: Most nonprofits choose to incorporate as a nonprofit corporation because it provides liability protection for directors and officers and establishes a formal structure for governance. Incorporation also enhances credibility and simplifies the application process for 501(c)(3) status, positioning your organization for grants and tax-deductible donations. However, this structure isn’t right for every organization. A nonprofit attorney can help you determine the right legal structure for your org’s mission and compliance requirements.
Filing Articles of Incorporation: Filing articles of incorporation with your state is the first formal step in legally establishing a nonprofit. This document includes essential information such as your organization’s name, purpose, registered agent, and sometimes its governing structure. Articles must comply with IRS requirements if your organization plans to seek 501(c)(3) status, particularly regarding its charitable purpose. A nonprofit attorney can ensure your articles of incorporation include specific language required by the IRS, which avoids delays in the tax-exemption process and meets both state and federal standards for tax-exempt organizations.
Drafting Comprehensive Bylaws: Bylaws are the operational backbone of your nonprofit, detailing how your organization is governed and how it will operate. Key elements include board responsibilities, voting procedures, membership policies, and conflict resolution processes. Well-drafted bylaws provide clarity and structure, which can prevent governance issues and facilitate compliance.
Applying for 501(c)(3) Tax-Exempt Status: With 501(c)(3) status, your nonprofit is exempt from federal income tax (allowing more funds to go directly toward programs and initiatives) and can accept tax-deductible donations. It also opens the door to more grants and funding opportunities from foundations, corporations, and government programs. Attaining tax-exempt status can be a complex process, however, with detailed requirements and potential pitfalls. With professional guidance, you can approach the tax-exemption process confidently, setting up a strong foundation for your nonprofit’s future.
Common Legal Pitfalls and How to Avoid Them
As you navigate the foundational step of forming your nonprofit, missteps and mistakes are bound to happen, especially if you’re unfamiliar with the legal requirements along the way. Understanding these common pitfalls and proactively addressing them with the help of legal counsel can save you both time and money in the long run. The issues we see most often include:
Vague or Incomplete Bylaws: Language that’s unclear or imprecise can lead to confusion about roles, decision-making processes, and conflict resolution, which can result in internal disputes, inefficiencies, and potential legal challenges. Drafting clear, customized bylaws reduces the risk of disputes that could slow operations or require costly revisions later.
Incomplete or Incorrect Filings: These include missing information in your articles of incorporation or errors in the 501(c)(3) application, which can lead to delays, costly penalties, or even rejection of tax-exempt status. Accurate filings the first time around save time, reduce administrative costs, and increase the likelihood of timely approval.
Lack of a Conflict of Interest Policy: A well-drafted conflict of interest policy, created with the assistance of legal counsel, establishes guidelines for identifying and managing potential conflicts. It protects your nonprofit’s interests by ensuring transparency and accountability in decision-making.
Poor Governance Practices: Nonprofits with weak governance practices, such as inadequate record-keeping or inconsistent board meetings, can face operational challenges and compliance risks. Establish governance policies and procedures that promote transparency and compliance, which may include establishing regular meeting schedules, maintaining accurate meeting minutes, and developing policies for board member conduct.
Unclear Purpose or Mission Statement: The IRS requires nonprofits to have a clearly defined charitable purpose. Organizations with vague or overly broad mission statements may struggle to obtain tax-exempt status or face challenges in aligning their activities with their stated purpose. Clarify and refine your nonprofit’s mission statement to align with IRS requirements to increase the likelihood of first-time application approval.
Why Form Your Nonprofit with an Attorney
Forming a nonprofit is challenging under the best of circumstances. But enlisting the help of an experienced nonprofit attorney or law firm can make a big difference. By identifying and addressing potential compliance gaps early on, attorneys help nonprofits avoid costly mistakes, re-filing fees, and legal disputes. They help ensure resources are focused on your organization’s mission rather than spent on resolving preventable legal issues. With sound legal support, nonprofits can reduce both the time and financial resources required for compliance, allowing them to operate effectively, attract donor confidence, and dedicate their efforts toward making a positive impact.
"Launching a nonprofit with the right legal guidance can be transformative, setting your organization up for efficiency, credibility, and compliance from day one," said Chisholm. "Our focus at Chisholm Law is to help new nonprofits start strong and avoid pitfalls so they can channel their resources toward what matters most: making a meaningful impact. When you work with one of our attorneys, you ensure your nonprofit is built on a solid foundation that supports sustainable growth and mission success."
For more information about forming a nonprofit in your state in 2025 or to schedule a consultation, visit chisholmfirm.com or call (407) 536-5358.
About Chisholm Law
Chisholm Law is an Orlando-based law firm dedicated to supporting nonprofit organizations across the United States. With a focus on nonprofit formation, compliance, and governance, Chisholm Law provides comprehensive legal guidance tailored to the unique needs of tax-exempt organizations. Founded by attorney Audrey K. Chisholm, the firm is committed to helping nonprofits navigate complex legal requirements and maintain compliance with IRS regulations, empowering them to focus on their mission and impact. Chisholm Law is known for its knowledgeable and client-focused approach, offering strategic solutions that support organizations in every stage of their nonprofit journey. For more information, visit www.chisholmfirm.com.
