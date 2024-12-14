Acting Camp Production at Tribeca PAC Midwinter Recess Feb. 18 to 22
Tribeca PAC is now offering an acting camp this Midwinter Recess, February 18 through 22. This is a chance for your kids to work with theatre professionals on an exciting and collaborative musical adaption of Hercules by Michael McGill and Joseph Martinez presented by Missoula Children’s Theatre.
New York, NY, December 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Registration – There Are Limited Spots – On Sale Now. You must register to be in the cast. The roles are assigned during the casting process. Ages 5 (must be in Kindergarten) to 7 years $500; Ages 8 to 18 years $700.
Register
● Registration Open Now and closes when capacity is filled.
● Casting / Role Assignment – February 18 10AM – 12PM
● Rehearsals Begin After Casting
Multi-child discounts are available with 20% savings on siblings (must register at the same time). Current 10Club members Save 20% off Registration as well (discounts cannot be combined). For the discounts, please call (212) 220 – 1460 or email Ticketing@tribecapac.org.
Schedule (subject to change):
Casting: From 10am to 12pm All Registrants, Tues., Feb. 18
Ages 5 to 7: From 10am to 12pm Tues. through Thurs.; 10am to 1pm Fri.
Ages 8 to 18: From 10am to 2:15pm Tues. through Friday
Improv Workshop for Ages 8 to 18 (Wed., Thurs., or Fri, depending on grade) 2:15pm to 3pm Saturday: Everyone: 11:30am through after the second performance.
BMCC Tribeca PAC is Downtown Manhattan’s premier presenter of the arts, reaching audiences from the college community, downtown residential and business communities, local schools, families, and audiences of all ages. BMCC Tribeca PAC strives to present a broad global perspective through the presentation of high-quality artistic work in music, theatre, dance, film and visual arts. BMCC Tribeca PAC is located on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus, 199 Chambers Street (between Greenwich Avenue & West Street) and is convenient to the 2/3, A/C/E and R subway lines and the New Jersey Path Train. For more information please visit our website, www.tribecapac.org.
Keith Furtick
212-220-1459
tribecapac.org
Keith Furtick
212-220-1459
tribecapac.org
