Stellar Senior Living Launches Stellar Equity Promote JV I, LLC
Midvale, UT, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stellar Senior Living is excited to announce the launch of Stellar Equity Promote JV I, LLC (“EP JV I”), an investment platform focused on acquiring and developing senior living properties, land, and related assets.
EP JV I is designed to partner with financial institutions such as private equity firms, REITs, pension funds, and family offices to create strategic investments within the senior living sector. This initiative underscores Stellar’s commitment to fostering innovation and growth in senior living.
Key Details of EP JV I:
Investment Focus: Acquiring and developing senior living properties and related assets.
Target Size: $25 million
Strategic Vision
“Our goal is to create a platform that not only enhances investor opportunities but also contributes to the growth and quality of senior living communities we operate,” said Adam Benton, Partner at Stellar Senior Living.
About Stellar Senior Living
Stellar Senior Living is a leader in the senior living industry, managing a portfolio of communities dedicated to delivering high-quality care and vibrant living environments. With a strong foundation of operational expertise and innovation, Stellar is uniquely equipped to manage this new investment platform."
EP JV I is designed to partner with financial institutions such as private equity firms, REITs, pension funds, and family offices to create strategic investments within the senior living sector. This initiative underscores Stellar’s commitment to fostering innovation and growth in senior living.
Key Details of EP JV I:
Investment Focus: Acquiring and developing senior living properties and related assets.
Target Size: $25 million
Strategic Vision
“Our goal is to create a platform that not only enhances investor opportunities but also contributes to the growth and quality of senior living communities we operate,” said Adam Benton, Partner at Stellar Senior Living.
About Stellar Senior Living
Stellar Senior Living is a leader in the senior living industry, managing a portfolio of communities dedicated to delivering high-quality care and vibrant living environments. With a strong foundation of operational expertise and innovation, Stellar is uniquely equipped to manage this new investment platform."
Contact
Stellar Senior Living, BLLCContact
Nicholas Grant
(801) 495-7000
https://stellarliving.com
Nicholas Grant
(801) 495-7000
https://stellarliving.com
Categories