Author James Collard’s New Book “Judge Not...” is a Poignant Tale That Explores the Complex Lives and Legacies of the Crapper Family Through Love, Trauma, and Resilience

Recent release “Judge Not...” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author James Collard is a powerful family saga centered on Judge Bat Crapper and pivotal moments in his life and career. From the early struggles of his mother, Ophelia, to the harrowing experiences of his sisters, this narrative weaves together themes of resilience and the impact of violence.