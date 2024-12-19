Author James Collard’s New Book “Judge Not...” is a Poignant Tale That Explores the Complex Lives and Legacies of the Crapper Family Through Love, Trauma, and Resilience
Recent release “Judge Not...” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author James Collard is a powerful family saga centered on Judge Bat Crapper and pivotal moments in his life and career. From the early struggles of his mother, Ophelia, to the harrowing experiences of his sisters, this narrative weaves together themes of resilience and the impact of violence.
Los Angeles, CA, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- James Collard, a veteran of the US Army who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Motion Picture/Television, with a specialization in screenwriting, from UCLA, has completed his new book “Judge Not...”: a fascinating family saga that chronicles the lives of the Crapper family, focusing on Judge Bat Crapper as he confronts the challenges posed by two significant cases in his legal career as well as the personal struggles he and his family endure.
Born in Brussels, Belgium, in 1947, author James Collard emigrated to South America with his family when he was just eighteen months old. By age five, he had lived in Peru, Venezuela, and Chicago before settling in Los Angeles in 1956, where he remains to this day. After graduating from UCLA in 1975, Collard worked as a statistician at Hollywood Park and Santa Anita Racetracks. Now retired, he enjoys traveling annually, with favorite destinations including Belgium, France, and Italy.
“‘Judge Not…’ is a family saga about the Crapper family, most specifically focused on Judge Bat Crapper’s life and two important cases he has had to deal with in his career,” writes Collard. “Beginning with his mother, Ophelia, in 1895, the story unfolds with the circumstances that brought the judge’s parents together, the four children their union produced, and her death in 1960, when she is eighty. Wyatt Crapper, Bat’s father, is born in 1865 and dies in 1960 from a broken heart after having lost Ophelia. His death is bookended in the final and ninth chapter, although there is an epilogue that ties up unresolved issues concerning Bat’s wife and his housekeeper’s separate lives.”
The author continues, “Daisy Ohara becomes Bat’s wife in the 1950s. Although he had forgotten her, she remembers that he tried the rape case she brought against an influential film producer in 1945. Merely by accident, they later meet in the fishing town of Burano, on an island in the Venetian lagoon.
“Tina Tonsil’s story revolves around the second trial which Bat conducts. A famous black comedian is accused of rape, and finds his career destroyed because he was not careful when he should have been.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, James Collard’s poignant tale is a thought-provoking examination of the human experience, highlighting how love, trauma, and resilience are an integral part in one’s life and family dynamics. Expertly paced and character-driven, Collard weaves a rich tapestry of the lives of the Crapper family, revealing the enduring strength of family bonds and the complexity of human relationships across generations.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Judge Not..." at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
