Author Charles Fiott’s New Book “The Crescent and the Cross: Or to Die with Honor” is a Historical Romance That Follows Jean De Valette During the Great Siege of Malta
Recent release “The Crescent and the Cross: Or to Die with Honor” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Charles Fiott is a heartfelt and compelling historical drama set against the backdrop of the Great Siege of Malta. Having led the opposition to the invading Ottoman Empire, Jean de Vallette seemingly has no weakness, but beneath the surface lies a hidden desire of forbidden love.
Jamestown, NC, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Charles Fiott, a Maltese-American author who has made a career in finance while moonlighting as an amateur composer, part-time historian, and, now, a novelist, has completed his new book “The Crescent and the Cross: Or to Die with Honor”: a stunning and captivating historical romance that follows the life and hidden desires of Jean de Valette, who successfully defended Malta from the invading Ottoman Empire.
“This is a love story like no other,” writes Fiott. “It is set in a time when courage and honor were defined by piracy, duels, and religious wars. The siege of Malta by the forces of Suleiman the Magnificent in 1565 is one of the most lopsided battles ever fought, pitting a few hundred crusader knights against the full might of the Ottoman empire at its peak. The hero of that siege, Jean de Valette, was highly honored for his strength and valor by the popes and kings of his time. He was known as fearless and unbending, austere and uncompromising. But, according to this novel, he had one weakness. And that weakness was love. A genuine and tender but heartbreaking and forbidden love.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Charles Fiott’s riveting novel will transport readers as they follow along on Jean de Valette’s tragic story in which he is torn between duty and love. Expertly paced and thoroughly researched, “The Crescent and the Cross” is a beautiful, character-driven piece that’s sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Crescent and the Cross: Or to Die with Honor” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“This is a love story like no other,” writes Fiott. “It is set in a time when courage and honor were defined by piracy, duels, and religious wars. The siege of Malta by the forces of Suleiman the Magnificent in 1565 is one of the most lopsided battles ever fought, pitting a few hundred crusader knights against the full might of the Ottoman empire at its peak. The hero of that siege, Jean de Valette, was highly honored for his strength and valor by the popes and kings of his time. He was known as fearless and unbending, austere and uncompromising. But, according to this novel, he had one weakness. And that weakness was love. A genuine and tender but heartbreaking and forbidden love.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Charles Fiott’s riveting novel will transport readers as they follow along on Jean de Valette’s tragic story in which he is torn between duty and love. Expertly paced and thoroughly researched, “The Crescent and the Cross” is a beautiful, character-driven piece that’s sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Crescent and the Cross: Or to Die with Honor” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories