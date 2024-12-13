"Supernatural" Stars Sheppard, Pellegrino, Calvert, Four Others Plus Hoechlin, Cavanagh, More Add to Star Power at Fan Expo Portland
Beaver, Connell, Qualls, Smith Join "The Flash," "Superman & Lois," "Doctor Who," and "Star Wars" Guests as Celebrity Roster Swells by 12 at Oregon Convention Center, January 24-26, 2025.
Portland, OR, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Twelve more celebrities, from such celebrated franchises as “The Flash,” “Supernatural,” “Superman & Lois,” “Doctor Who” and “Star Wars” comprise the latest additions to the standout celebrity roster attending FAN EXPO Portland, January 24-26, 2025, at Oregon Convention Center. Today’s newcomers to the lineup include the seven “Supernatural” guests: Mark Sheppard, Mark Pellegrino, Alexander Calvert, Jim Beaver, Ruth Connell, DJ Qualls and Samantha Smith; “Superman & Lois” title star Tyler Hoechlin; “The Flash” tandem of Tom Cavanagh and Danielle Panabaker; Catherine Tate (“Doctor Who”); and Star Wars universe regular Temuera Morrison.
The seven “Supernatural” stars are in addition to previously announced headliner Jared Padalecki. Cavanagh and Panabaker join “The Flash” guest Grant Gustin at the event.
In addition to his role as “Crowley” on “Supernatural,” Sheppard is well known to FAN EXPO attendees for appearances on iconic series such as “Battlestar Galactica,” “24,” “Firefly,” “Warehouse 13,” “Leverage” and 60 others.
Calvert had a four-season run on “Supernatural” as “Jack Kline” in his first big role after recurring spots on “Arrow.” He has since been seen as a regular on “Gen V” and co-starred in this year's Tubi original horror film “Lowlifes.”
Beaver has nearly 50 years in show business, dating back the 1970s era hit “Dallas” through to the current Amazon Prime Video series “The Boys.” He portrayed “Bobby Singer” on “Supernatural.”
Pellegrino played “Lucifer” during seven seasons of “Supernatural,” and has 135 credits including recent runs on “13 Reasons Why,” “Quantico,” “The Returned” and the Showtime series “Dexter” and “American Rust.”
Smith portrayed “Mary Winchester” in 37 episodes across 9 seasons of “Supernatural” and has been a guest star on dozens of hits like “Seinfeld,” “Friends,” “Wings,” “NYPD Blue” and “Rizzoli & Isles.” She has had a recurring role this year in “FBI: Most Wanted” on CBS.
Connell appeared in six straights seasons of “Supernatural” as “Rowena MacLeod.” She was a regular as the night nurse in this year’s Netflix supernatural fantasy series “Dead Boy Detectives” among 30 credits.
Qualls was seen in five different seasons of “Supernatural” as the hunter-turned-werewolf “Garth Fitzgerald IV.” He has appeared in more than 60 productions, including “Z Nation,” “Fargo,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Breaking Bad,” “Numb3rs,” “Monk” and may others.
Hoechlin stars as “Clark Kent/Superman” in the CW series “Superman & Lois,” now in its recently-completed fourth season. He also earned attention for his role as "Derek Hale" on the hit MTV series "Teen Wolf” and his breakout performance came at 15, starring alongside Tom Hanks in the critically acclaimed “Road to Perdition” (2002).
Cavanagh has co-starred as “Dr. Harry Wells” and various other iterations of Wellses world in the "The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “Arrow” and more in the Arrowverse. He has more than 80 TV and film credits, including the lead on the NBC series “Ed” and had regular runs on series like “Jake and the Kid,” “Trust Me” and “Royal Pains.”
Panabaker, in addition to her role as “Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost” in “The Flash,” “Arrow” and other Arrowverse shows, she co-starred opposite James Woods in the CBS series “Shark” in her breakout role.
Tate appeared as “Donna Noble” during several seasons of BBC’s “Doctor Who,” and also gained fame as “Nellie Bertram” in the NBC hit “The Office.”
Morrison has made his mark as both a live action and voice actor, with his memorable performance as "Jango Fett" in “Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones” leading to work on numerous other iterations of the franchise over the past 20 years, including the recent "The Mandalorian" TV series.
They supplement the first wave of celebrities announced last month that also includes James Marsters (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) and stars of teen romance High School Musical (Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel).
Portland is the second event on the 2025 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.
About FAN EXPO HQ
FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts over one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO San Francisco, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Canada, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, and EDMONTON EXPO. The latest schedule of events is available here on their website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.
