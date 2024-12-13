"Supernatural" Stars Sheppard, Pellegrino, Calvert, Four Others Plus Hoechlin, Cavanagh, More Add to Star Power at Fan Expo Portland

Beaver, Connell, Qualls, Smith Join "The Flash," "Superman & Lois," "Doctor Who," and "Star Wars" Guests as Celebrity Roster Swells by 12 at Oregon Convention Center, January 24-26, 2025.