I.C. Hilliard’s Newly Released “A Dad and His Son: Lessons Learned, Things Forgotten, and Love Everlasting” is a Poignant Exploration of Family Bonds
“A Dad and His Son: Lessons Learned, Things Forgotten, and Love Everlasting” from Christian Faith Publishing author I.C. Hilliard is a heartfelt narrative examining the evolving dynamics between a father and son, highlighting themes of growth, conflict, and enduring love.
Pipe Creek, TX, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Dad and His Son: Lessons Learned, Things Forgotten, and Love Everlasting”, an insightful story of fatherhood and the lifelong journey of family relationships, is the creation of published author, I.C. Hilliard.
Hilliard shares, “This coming-of-age story is one that may resonate with sons and fathers worldwide. It touches on the predictable, yet unintended consequences that accompany the potentially addictive behaviors and sometimes unwise choices made by a young boy.
It also pulls back the curtain on the tumultuous but loving relationship between a father and the son who is growing up and declaring that he is now a man who does not need to listen to his father anymore.
The book has beautiful images of life, often captured in memory, but never written down to be remembered. Readers can expect a Vol. II follow up to this book to see how the father and son reconcile and how the young man takes charge of his own life to become the man that God intended him to become.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, I.C. Hilliard’s new book is a touching narrative that resonates with readers, reflecting universal themes of family, love, and self-discovery.
Consumers can purchase “A Dad and His Son: Lessons Learned, Things Forgotten, and Love Everlasting” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Dad and His Son: Lessons Learned, Things Forgotten, and Love Everlasting”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
