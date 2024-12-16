Kitty Sexton’s Newly Released “Saving Tucker” is a Heartwarming and Inspiring Tale of Animal Rescue
“Saving Tucker” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kitty Sexton is a touching story that highlights the transformative power of love, compassion, and animal rescue, as a tiny kitten embarks on a journey from fear to a loving home.
Vonore, TN, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Saving Tucker”: an uplifting story about a tiny ginger kitten’s rescue and transformation. “Saving Tucker” is the creation of published author, Kitty Sexton, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who is a retired Air Force veteran Master Sergeant. She is also a glass artist specializing in fused glass. Kit’s enduring love for cats, coupled with her fitting name “Kitty,” destined her to be an integral part of cat rescue for many years.
Sexton shares, “In the quiet dawn, Little Tucker, a tiny ginger kitten, awakens to find himself alone in a vast yellow machine. His mother is nowhere to be seen, and fear grips his little heart. But fate has other plans for Tucker.
This heartwarming tale unfolds as Tucker is rescued from certain peril. His journey takes him from the cold metal confines of the excavator to a loving home, where he discovers new siblings and a world filled with kindness.
Tucker’s story is a testament to the importance of animal shelter rescue and the transformative power of fostering. As you delve into his adventures, you’ll meet his new friends, witness his remarkable transformation, and learn how you, too, can make a difference in the lives of kitties like Tucker.
Join us on this brave little ginger kitten’s extraordinary journey—one that proves love and compassion can save even the tiniest of lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kitty Sexton’s new book brings attention to the significance of animal rescue while offering readers a tender story of hope, survival, and second chances.
Consumers can purchase “Saving Tucker” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Saving Tucker”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
