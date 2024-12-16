J. M. Crowe’s Newly Released “Naughty Nathan: I Don’t Wanna Wash My Hands” is a Playful and Educational Story for Young Readers

“Naughty Nathan: I Don’t Wanna Wash My Hands” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. M. Crowe is a fun and engaging children’s book that highlights the importance of hygiene and listening to adults through the adventures of a lively little boy. The story teaches valuable lessons in a way that resonates with young readers.