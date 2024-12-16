J. M. Crowe’s Newly Released “Naughty Nathan: I Don’t Wanna Wash My Hands” is a Playful and Educational Story for Young Readers
“Naughty Nathan: I Don’t Wanna Wash My Hands” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. M. Crowe is a fun and engaging children’s book that highlights the importance of hygiene and listening to adults through the adventures of a lively little boy. The story teaches valuable lessons in a way that resonates with young readers.
Buford, GA, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Naughty Nathan: I Don’t Wanna Wash My Hands”: a charming and educational tale that follows the adventures of a mischievous boy who loves getting dirty but resists washing his hands. “Naughty Nathan: I Don’t Wanna Wash My Hands” is the creation of published author, J. M. Crowe, who was born and raised and lives in a small suburb outside Atlanta, Georgia. He has a beautiful wife and three small children that he loves dearly. His spare time is spent with family, at the ballpark with the kids, fishing, hunting, and writing.
Crowe shares, “Naughty Nathan is a rambunctious little boy who loves to play in the dirt and mud. Naughty Nathan learns the importance of washing his hands and listening to others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. M. Crowe’s new book combines humor and life lessons, offering an enjoyable story that will captivate children while subtly instilling good habits and social responsibility.
Consumers can purchase “Naughty Nathan: I Don’t Wanna Wash My Hands” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Naughty Nathan: I Don’t Wanna Wash My Hands”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
