Kyle St. Penney’s Second Book: “The Quest of the Four Chiefs” – A Divine Children’s Book Adventure
Join Kyle St. Penney in “The Quest of the Four Chiefs for the Book of Heaven,” where leadership meets spirituality in an epic quest for divine wisdom, showcasing cultural richness and the strength of faith.
Kuna, ID, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Step into “The Quest of the Four Chiefs for the Book of Heaven,” where adventure intertwines with spirituality, penned by Kyle St. Penney, an author deeply connected to his Nez Perce core. Kyle St. Penney, rooted in the traditions of the Nez Perce tribe, infuses his personal journey through life—with stops in Kamiah, Idaho, and Bellingham, Washington—into his storytelling, culminating in his life in Boise’s Treasure Valley.
Kyle’s life took a romantic turn when he met Abbagail in 2019; their swift journey to marriage and parenthood mirrors the rapid, transformative quests in his tales, with Asher arriving in 2022 and Aviela in 2023, as well expecting a new bundle of joy arrival in Summer 2025.
St. Penney shares, “Delve into a world of wonder and adventure with four tribal leaders as they follow the journey of four tribal leaders in pursuit of a teacher whose wisdom could enlighten their people, navigating through trials that test their resolve, unity, and faith. Guided by the hope of bringing enlightenment to their people, the leaders traverse rugged landscapes and encounter new cultures. As they follow the whispers of ancient legends, they discover the strength of their faith and the unity of their spirits. Will they find the teacher and uncover the divine teachings that will change their lives forever?”
Available for purchase at all major bookstores, including Amazon, Apple iTunes, and Barnes & Noble. For an exclusive reading experience or further details, reach out to Christian Faith Publishing at 866-554-0919.
Consumers can purchase “The Quest of the Four Chiefs for the Book of Heaven” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Quest of the Four Chiefs for the Book of Heaven”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
"Ready to explore this tale of divine quest? Secure your copy today and dive into a historical narrative where every page brings you closer to Godly wisdom through ancestral revelation."
