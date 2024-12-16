Joseph "Chool" Crawshaw’s Newly Released "an Amish Gentleman in Black" is a Heartfelt Exploration of Friendship and Amish Life
“An Amish Gentleman in Black” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph “Chool” Crawshaw is a collection of personal stories centered around the author’s interactions with his Old Order Amish neighbor, David, in the heart of Amish country.
Paradise, PA, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “An Amish Gentleman in Black”: an enjoyable and entertaining collection of short stories. “An Amish Gentleman in Black” is the creation of six-time published author, Joseph “Chool” Crawshaw. He and his wife, Gloria, are retired educators who operate a bed-and-breakfast in the middle of Old Order Amish country. Having been in operation for twenty-six years, the friendship between Joe and his best friend, David, prompted the writing of this book.
Crawshaw shares, “Most of Joe’s books contain stories about interactions with guests at Frogtown Acres Bed and Breakfast in Intercourse, Pennsylvania.
The stories in this book focus on Joe’s interactions with his Old Order Amish neighbor, David”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph “Chool” Crawshaw’s new book is a heartwarming and insightful read, perfect for those interested in Amish life and the power of meaningful friendships.
Consumers can purchase “An Amish Gentleman in Black” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “An Amish Gentleman in Black”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
