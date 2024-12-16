Charles P. Loatman Sr.’s Newly Released “Called to Be Sons” is an Uplifting Guide for Young Men Seeking Direction and Hope

“Called to Be Sons” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles P. Loatman Sr. is an inspiring guide aimed at mentoring young men who are navigating life without the presence of a father figure. The book emphasizes the importance of spiritual growth, personal responsibility, and forming a relationship with God as a Heavenly Father.