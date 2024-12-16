Charles P. Loatman Sr.’s Newly Released “Called to Be Sons” is an Uplifting Guide for Young Men Seeking Direction and Hope
“Called to Be Sons” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles P. Loatman Sr. is an inspiring guide aimed at mentoring young men who are navigating life without the presence of a father figure. The book emphasizes the importance of spiritual growth, personal responsibility, and forming a relationship with God as a Heavenly Father.
Bridgeton, NJ, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Called to Be Sons”: a transformative and heartening guide designed to help young men on their journey toward purpose and fulfillment. “Called to Be Sons” is the creation of published author, Charles P. Loatman Sr., who has served in a variety of roles in hopes of reaching men in need of God’s comfort.
Loatman shares, “Called to Be Sons was designed to mentor fatherless young men worldwide. The book serves as a foundational guide to assist young men who navigate life without guidance, wisdom, or knowledge from a father figure. It shields these young men from making life-changing mistakes that can cost them their time, money, and relationships. Called to Be Sons sheds light on the dark areas of their lives that few men discuss, revealing common stumbling blocks and challenges.
The absence of fathers in homes has led to a generation of misguided young men. The purpose of my book is to offer young men a foundation of hope that points them toward Jesus, the Son of God. Called to Be Sons demonstrates that young men need both a good earthly father and the Heavenly Father. A good father will emphasize the importance of having a relationship with the Heavenly Father.
I was one of those young men who grew up without a father. The Lord placed temporary mentors in my life to guide me. The book will open your eyes to the people God surrounds you with to teach you. These mentors are temporary because they are not lifelong fixtures in your life. Be vigilant and watch for these mentors. This book illustrates that there are various ways to thrive despite challenges. God will create circumstances in your life that will propel you to excel and prosper. The mentors God sends your way will offer wisdom and knowledge.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles P. Loatman Sr.’s new book provides readers with practical advice, spiritual insight, and encouragement for young men facing the challenges of growing up without a father figure, while also emphasizing the importance of mentorship and a strong relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “Called to Be Sons” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Called to Be Sons”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
