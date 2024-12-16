Bryant Sutherland’s Newly Released “A Day for Dad” is a Heartwarming Celebration of Father-Son Bonds
“A Day for Dad” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bryant Sutherland is a touching story that highlights the importance of love, appreciation, and quality time in strengthening the bond between fathers and their children.
Hanford, CA, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Day for Dad”: a beautifully written children’s book that captures the essence of love and gratitude shared between a father and son. “A Day for Dad” is the creation of published author, Bryant Sutherland, a husband and father with a passion for entrepreneurship.
Sutherland shares, “Jack, a young boy, wants to do something special for his dad on Father’s Day. He plans various activities that he knows his father will enjoy. Jack wants his dad to have a fun and memorable day, and he puts a lot of effort into making it happen. Throughout the day, Jack and his father spend quality time together, and Jack reflects on how much he loves his dad and how much his dad means to him. Along the way, Jack learns about the importance of showing love and appreciation to the people who matter most. The book is a heartwarming tale about the bond between a father and son and the importance of spending time together.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bryant Sutherland’s new book is a delightful story perfect for children and parents to read together. It serves as a reminder of the value of family connections and cherishing the special moments shared with loved ones.
Consumers can purchase “A Day for Dad” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Day for Dad”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
