Davina Sheckell’s Newly Released “The Elf and the Fallen Oak” is an Enchanting Tale of Adventure and Friendship
“The Elf and the Fallen Oak” from Christian Faith Publishing author Davina Sheckell is a captivating fantasy story that follows a young girl’s quest to rescue her loved ones, exploring themes of bravery, trust, and the bonds that unite us.
Lanesville, IN, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Elf and the Fallen Oak”: a spellbinding adventure featuring fifteen-year-old Haléndal, whose spirit of adventure leads her on an unexpected journey. “The Elf and the Fallen Oak” is the creation of published author, Davina Sheckell, who has written stories since childhood, but this is her first published work. Her talent and passion for writing have led her to several projects, including books, short stories, and church plays. She lives in Southern Indiana with her husband and four children. She plans to continue writing for years to come.
Sheckell shares, “Fifteen-year-old Haléndal is an adventurous young lass, but she does not realize that her spirit of adventure will take her down a path she never dreamed she would travel. When she helps a forest elf trapped beneath a fallen oak tree in the forest, she does not think much about it. However, when a band of savage forest elves invade her village and kidnap two of the people she loves the most, she must find a way to save them both, enlisting the aid of the very elf she helped in the forest.
Will Haléndal and her strange new ally be able to free Gwen and Rowan from the clutches of the elven elder? Will the young forest elf helping Haléndal be able to do so without facing the wrath of his people? The adventure continues through the night, and Haléndal must make decisions she has never before been forced to make. Her bravery will be tested as she struggles to trust the elf—the elf beneath the fallen oak.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Davina Sheckell’s new book invites readers into a world filled with thrilling fantasy, valiant escapades and heartwarming connections.
Consumers can purchase “The Elf and the Fallen Oak” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Elf and the Fallen Oak”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
