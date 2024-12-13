Jodi Shelton’s Newly Released “and that was that” is a Heartfelt Story of Resilience and Hope
“And that was that” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jodi Shelton is a beautifully illustrated tale that explores themes of sadness, healing, and finding joy after challenging times, offering readers of all ages a comforting message of resilience.
Kingsport, TN, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “And that was that”: a touching and hopeful story that follows Sebastian, a character who experiences sadness and gloom, unable to find joy despite others’ attempts to cheer him. “And that was that” is the creation of published author, Jodi Shelton, a resident of East Tennessee who enjoys time with her family and works in design and project management.
Shelton shares, “When Sebastian wakes up to a gray sky, he spirals into gloom, and it seems that no one can cheer him. He just can’t see through the clouds to find the joy until one day he looks up to find…
Even the smallest child can identify with times of loneliness, disappointment, and just pure grumpiness, but a brand-new season can always be found just around the bend.
And That Was That is a simple gift for all ages about abiding the storms.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jodi Shelton’s new book provides a comforting message about the importance of hope and the healing process after tough emotional times.
Consumers can purchase “and that was that” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “and that was that”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Shelton shares, “When Sebastian wakes up to a gray sky, he spirals into gloom, and it seems that no one can cheer him. He just can’t see through the clouds to find the joy until one day he looks up to find…
Even the smallest child can identify with times of loneliness, disappointment, and just pure grumpiness, but a brand-new season can always be found just around the bend.
And That Was That is a simple gift for all ages about abiding the storms.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jodi Shelton’s new book provides a comforting message about the importance of hope and the healing process after tough emotional times.
Consumers can purchase “and that was that” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “and that was that”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories