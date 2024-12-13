Calvin Lee Armstead’s Newly Released “Sometimes Dreams Come True” is a Riveting Sci-Fi Adventure of Faith and Love in the Face of Interdimensional War
“Sometimes Dreams Come True” from Christian Faith Publishing author Calvin Lee Armstead is a thrilling science fiction tale that explores the resilience of love, faith, and humanity as Earth stands on the brink of an interdimensional conflict.
Ruckersville, VA, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Sometimes Dreams Come True”, a captivating blend of science fiction and romance set against earth’s uncertain future, is the creation of published author, Calvin Lee Armstead.
Calvin Lee Armstead shares, “Sometimes Dreams Come True takes place on a futuristic earth on the verge of interdimensional war, though this is unknown to but a few on the planet. Nevertheless, for those few, it does not deter love: humans loving humans, humans loving Goddesses, and a certain alien from loving a certain human.
The book opens in the year 4931. The earth is a victim of seven world wars. Out of the ashes, the most powerful world government in earth’s history has appeared—One Nation. It is said that if you coughed, One Nation knew about it. Gloria Davis, the leader of IDAD, an organization expecting interdimensional conflict, has her small group preparing to battle. This group includes ex-prisoner/ex-patient Derrick Grayson (a dangerous, mostly healed schizophrenic), Goddess57C (Derrick’s ex-therapist), Master Chang (Gloria’s mentor since she was about three years old), and a powerful, unscrupulous businessman named RJ, who is willing to back either side, as long as it is to his advantage. When two aliens, the magnificent Lord Toren and his android, Dra’Mon, arrive with gifts that have a dark side, they are greeted with open arms by One Nation and the world’s governments.
Dra’Mon betrays Lord Toren and joins Gloria’s team. He reveals the alien’s true plans, but can he be trusted? Can Gloria resist the impossible to resist Lord Toren, who is possibly a weapon made with females in mind and maybe her especially? Can Dra’Mon, an alien android, really love an earth woman? And what hope is there for Derrick, who loves and alternately wants to kill Goddess57C? Finally, what can this small group do against these superior aliens?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Calvin Lee Armstead’s new book is a high-stakes, emotional journey through themes of love, loyalty, and the enduring human spirit, even when faced with otherworldly threats.
Consumers can purchase “Sometimes Dreams Come True” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sometimes Dreams Come True”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
