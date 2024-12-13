Constance Glidden Josef’s Newly Released “Feathered Friends” is a Heartwarming Tale of Nature, Community, and Friendship
“Feathered Friends: Experience the day-to-day events of this diverse community of feathered friends and one friend not so feathered” from Christian Faith Publishing author Constance Glidden Josef is a charming story celebrating the bonds of friendship and the joy of daily gatherings among a unique community of birds.
Jacksonville, FL, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Feathered Friends: Experience the day-to-day events of this diverse community of feathered friends and one friend not so feathered”, a delightful narrative that captures the joyful and sometimes surprising daily interactions of a diverse flock, is the creation of published author, Constance Glidden Josef.
Josef shares, “Feathered Friends is a true story of variety of birds that gathered together around a pond every late afternoon for eight years, together enjoying evening treats given by Bird Lady (name given to her by condo community humans watching). Unlikely friends among the variety of birds and Bird Lady, together they would settle in to wait and walkabout, following Bird Lady to enjoy all that came each evening. And if she was late, they all let her know with their honks, quacks, and squeals. They were ready to start the evening’s fun. Treats to eat and treats of fun and frolicking for all who flew in or made the surrounding area their home, this lovely spot was lush with green grasses and lots of aquatic plants for their nourishment through their stay.
For at least an hour after the treats were scattered at designated spots, the geese, ducks, herons, ibis (and a turtle too) were playful with each other. Rivalry would appear between goose families and even among a goose and a duck. You’ll come to enjoy not only the nightly fun but the nightly ritual of departing.
This story is not only of pleasures among feathered friends but also about surprising reactions between various birds and adversity that strikes a few members of this lovely feathered community of friends. See them in over
100 photographs and learn what friendship between a human and birds can bring forth to everyone—friends that are always welcome.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Constance Glidden Josef’s new book captures the magic of nature and the enriching connections that develop between people and wildlife.
Consumers can purchase “Feathered Friends: Experience the day-to-day events of this diverse community of feathered friends and one friend not so feathered” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Feathered Friends: Experience the day-to-day events of this diverse community of feathered friends and one friend not so feathered”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Josef shares, “Feathered Friends is a true story of variety of birds that gathered together around a pond every late afternoon for eight years, together enjoying evening treats given by Bird Lady (name given to her by condo community humans watching). Unlikely friends among the variety of birds and Bird Lady, together they would settle in to wait and walkabout, following Bird Lady to enjoy all that came each evening. And if she was late, they all let her know with their honks, quacks, and squeals. They were ready to start the evening’s fun. Treats to eat and treats of fun and frolicking for all who flew in or made the surrounding area their home, this lovely spot was lush with green grasses and lots of aquatic plants for their nourishment through their stay.
For at least an hour after the treats were scattered at designated spots, the geese, ducks, herons, ibis (and a turtle too) were playful with each other. Rivalry would appear between goose families and even among a goose and a duck. You’ll come to enjoy not only the nightly fun but the nightly ritual of departing.
This story is not only of pleasures among feathered friends but also about surprising reactions between various birds and adversity that strikes a few members of this lovely feathered community of friends. See them in over
100 photographs and learn what friendship between a human and birds can bring forth to everyone—friends that are always welcome.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Constance Glidden Josef’s new book captures the magic of nature and the enriching connections that develop between people and wildlife.
Consumers can purchase “Feathered Friends: Experience the day-to-day events of this diverse community of feathered friends and one friend not so feathered” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Feathered Friends: Experience the day-to-day events of this diverse community of feathered friends and one friend not so feathered”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories