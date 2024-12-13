Constance Glidden Josef’s Newly Released “Feathered Friends” is a Heartwarming Tale of Nature, Community, and Friendship

“Feathered Friends: Experience the day-to-day events of this diverse community of feathered friends and one friend not so feathered” from Christian Faith Publishing author Constance Glidden Josef is a charming story celebrating the bonds of friendship and the joy of daily gatherings among a unique community of birds.