Leah Forsythe Gorman’s Newly Released “The Amazing Adventures of Pirate Jack: The Cave of Hidden Treasure” is an Exciting Pirate Tale for Young Readers

“The Amazing Adventures of Pirate Jack: The Cave of Hidden Treasure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leah Forsythe Gorman is a fun and adventurous story about a scuba-diving dog pirate and his crew as they embark on a quest to discover the true value of life.