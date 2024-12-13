Leah Forsythe Gorman’s Newly Released “The Amazing Adventures of Pirate Jack: The Cave of Hidden Treasure” is an Exciting Pirate Tale for Young Readers
“The Amazing Adventures of Pirate Jack: The Cave of Hidden Treasure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leah Forsythe Gorman is a fun and adventurous story about a scuba-diving dog pirate and his crew as they embark on a quest to discover the true value of life.
Las Vegas, NV, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Amazing Adventures of Pirate Jack: The Cave of Hidden Treasure”: a thrilling and valuable lesson in adventure. “The Amazing Adventures of Pirate Jack: The Cave of Hidden Treasure” is the creation of published author, Leah Forsythe Gorman, a resident of Las Vegas with a passion for animal rescue.
Gorman shares, “Join Capt’n Jack, a one-eyed, scuba-diving dog, and his crew of unconventional dog pirates amid the high seas drama on the Howling Tortuga as they learn the lesson of what is really valuable in life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leah Forsythe Gorman’s new book takes readers on a treasure hunt filled with fun, friendship, and important life lessons about what truly matters.
Consumers can purchase “The Amazing Adventures of Pirate Jack: The Cave of Hidden Treasure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Amazing Adventures of Pirate Jack: The Cave of Hidden Treasure”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Gorman shares, “Join Capt’n Jack, a one-eyed, scuba-diving dog, and his crew of unconventional dog pirates amid the high seas drama on the Howling Tortuga as they learn the lesson of what is really valuable in life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leah Forsythe Gorman’s new book takes readers on a treasure hunt filled with fun, friendship, and important life lessons about what truly matters.
Consumers can purchase “The Amazing Adventures of Pirate Jack: The Cave of Hidden Treasure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Amazing Adventures of Pirate Jack: The Cave of Hidden Treasure”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories