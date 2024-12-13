Wendy Perry’s Newly Released “Mighty Warren & the Dinos” is a Thrilling and Imaginative Tale of Bravery and Family Protection

“Mighty Warren & the Dinos” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wendy Perry is an action-packed children's adventure that follows a young boy’s courageous battle to protect his family from a fearsome dinosaur, exploring themes of imagination, bravery, and the power of inner strength.