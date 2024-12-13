Wendy Perry’s Newly Released “Mighty Warren & the Dinos” is a Thrilling and Imaginative Tale of Bravery and Family Protection
“Mighty Warren & the Dinos” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wendy Perry is an action-packed children's adventure that follows a young boy’s courageous battle to protect his family from a fearsome dinosaur, exploring themes of imagination, bravery, and the power of inner strength.
West Harrison, NY, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Mighty Warren & the Dinos”, an exciting children's story filled with action and adventure, is the creation of published author, Wendy Perry.
Perry shares, “Mighty Warren & the Dinos is a book about a little boy protecting his family from a dinosaur that has entered his sacred domain, his home, and threatened his family. Warren finds elusive power within to defeat the roaring, trillion-ton dinosaur that has invaded his space! With his weapons of mass destruction and strength like no other, Warren transforms himself into Mighty Warren, a fierce and powerful warrior. The battle has begun! Who will win? Who has the greatest power? Will Mighty Warren regain his home and protect his family? Or will the trillion-ton dinosaur win? Open the book, turn the page, and sit back, to be amazed by a fight to the end. Who will win?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wendy Perry’s new book is an exhilarating read that will engage young readers while reminding them of the power they hold within to overcome challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Mighty Warren & the Dinos” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mighty Warren & the Dinos”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
