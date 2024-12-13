Karen A. Kolb’s Newly Released “The Christian Anchor in Turbulent Times: Our Eternal Bond with the Spirit of Almighty God” is a Powerful Guide to Faith and Resilience

“The Christian Anchor in Turbulent Times: Our Eternal Bond with the Spirit of Almighty God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen A. Kolb is an insightful exploration of finding strength, peace, and guidance through faith in God during life’s most challenging moments.