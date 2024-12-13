Karen A. Kolb’s Newly Released “The Christian Anchor in Turbulent Times: Our Eternal Bond with the Spirit of Almighty God” is a Powerful Guide to Faith and Resilience
“The Christian Anchor in Turbulent Times: Our Eternal Bond with the Spirit of Almighty God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen A. Kolb is an insightful exploration of finding strength, peace, and guidance through faith in God during life’s most challenging moments.
Karney, MO, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Christian Anchor in Turbulent Times: Our Eternal Bond with the Spirit of Almighty God”, a practical guide to integrating faith into every day, is the creation of published author, Karen A. Kolb.
Kolb shares, “Turmoil can feel like a whirlwind that sweeps us off our feet, leaving us with no real means of support. For Christians, the best—if not the only—way to find strength, comfort, and peace is through the Spirit of Almighty God, a steadfast anchor, and source of hope in times of trouble. Prayer, His promises, and acting in His will guarantee that the Spirit of God will always be there to protect and guide us.
This book outlines a three-step plan for managing trials and hardships:
1) Strengthen faith through a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and Bible-based values and character traits.
2) Strengthen life skills by developing solid personal relationship and project skills.
3) Create a unified life-faith journey by blending spiritual and worldly beliefs and skills, which can help to avoid, withstand, or overcome any challenges.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen A. Kolb’s new book is an uplifting and practical guide for Christians seeking to anchor their lives in the enduring strength of God’s Spirit.
Consumers can purchase “The Christian Anchor in Turbulent Times: Our Eternal Bond with the Spirit of Almighty God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Christian Anchor in Turbulent Times: Our Eternal Bond with the Spirit of Almighty God”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
