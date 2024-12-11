Donna Shade’s Newly Released “Laddie the Lucky Dog” is a Heartwarming Tale of Adventure, Loyalty, and Home
“Laddie the Lucky Dog” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna Shade is an inspiring children’s story that celebrates resilience, the bond between pets and owners, and the joy of finding one’s way back home.
Monterey, CA, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Laddie the Lucky Dog”: a heartwarming story of courage and loyalty. “Laddie the Lucky Dog” is the creation of published author, Donna Shade, a long-term resident of California, who is a small animal veterinarian. She has been active in a number of dog rescue programs for several years. She has certified pet therapy dogs that have made many patients miraculously feel alive again! She is currently residing in Monterey, and this is her first published children’s book.
Shade shares, “Laddie, a young smooth collie, is probably one of the luckiest dogs in the whole world. One crisp fall morning, Laddie wandered off the family farm and was kidnapped and taken many miles away. He was terrified, and all he could think about was how he was going to get home. Then a uniformed officer appeared and rescued him and drove him back home. Laddie vowed he would never leave the farm again by himself. To see Laddie and his owners reunite will warm your heart.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna Shade’s new book brings a timeless message of hope, trust, and the irreplaceable connection between pets and their families. “Laddie the Lucky Dog” will appeal to young readers and animal lovers alike.
Consumers can purchase “Laddie the Lucky Dog” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Laddie the Lucky Dog”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
